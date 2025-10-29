iDenfy redesigns its AML Screening platform

iDenfy, a global RegTech company specializing in identity verification and fraud prevention, has announced the launch of its new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) platform, presenting an updated, unified AML dashboard designed to help financial institutions, fintechs, and other regulated companies verify, screen and monitor their clients more easily while preventing financial crime risks, including money laundering and terrorist financing.

The new iDenfy’s AML Screening software redefines how companies check and find results, including AML red flags and alarming risks that are retrieved based on screening results collected from various AML sources, such as global sanctions lists and Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) databases. All AML features and custom automation workflows are now centralized in iDenfy’s menu. For example, changes can be made through the “Settings” and “Configuration” sections, where clients customize parameters directly via the dashboard or API.

When editable settings are turned on, compliance officers using the system are able to adjust the AML matching system’s threshold depending on their internal risk tolerance, including other important AML factors, such as risk filters or dataset preferences, to suit their specific compliance needs. The new risk scoring and data matching threshold setting now allows users to define the required similarity score from zero to one hundred, where lower values show increased sensitivity, whereas higher values show a lower false positive chance The birth year match range and PEP classification filters help to clarify search results and improve precision by focusing on entering results according to client choice, checking public role or just if the person is connected to PEP.

The platform features an integrated system that adheres to the FATF, UNCAC, and AML directives, enabling the scanning of PEPs positions and their categories. The updated process brings full automation, transparency, and alignment to global AML regulations. The procedure supports a seamless all-in-one workflow that combines data from more than 45,000 global public sources across 210+ jurisdictions.

Also, the new AML Screening and risk intelligence API was introduced to connect customers’ due diligence providers and display potential flags with the comments. Each AML check can be performed manually or automatically. The AML Check page shows all historical results and allows users to start a new check instantly. Once a customer’s identity verification is approved, the person is automatically screened against the selected datasets. Filters include dataset type, matching threshold, birth year range, PEP tier, and sanction status. If the AML process identifies a finding, the verification status changes from Approved to Approved Suspected, and an AML suspicion tag is added. This level of integration between AML and identity verification is unique among industry competitors.

The AML PEP tier filter allows users to organize PEP results based on risk level, with Tier 1 representing the highest political exposure and Tier 3 the lowest. Partners can also clarify search results by using sanction status filters to distinguish between currently sanctioned and previously sanctioned individuals or entities. In addition, users can manage AML sanctions databases and datasets drawn from international authorities such as the United Nations, the World Bank, OFAC, and Interpol. Results from the Reputation Risk Exposure (RRE), State Owned Enterprise (SOE) and Regulatory Enforcement List (REL) are also included next to the PEP finding, improving the due diligence work of the compliance teams.

The AML system also runs automatically during business verification, screening companies together with their directors, representatives, shareholders, and ultimate beneficial owners. Each AML record receives one of four possible statuses. Flags Found means a potential match has been identified but not yet reviewed. Flags Not Found means no issues were detected. True Positive symbol confirms that the person or entity has a verified match in one or more datasets, while False Positive means the system found a match that was later disproven. Each identified subject receives its own classification, and the overall status is automatically determined by priority.

Users can initiate a recheck directly from the AML check page, which always uses the most recent individual or company data. If a recheck detects new risks, the identity verification status will automatically change to Approved Suspected, and the suspicion tag will be added. Every AML record includes a complete history of all actions taken, including search details, selected datasets, findings, timestamps, and user comments. This ensures full traceability and compliance with regulatory audit standards.

The update also introduces improved automation logic. After migration, two core automation rules are available. The Company AML Check automatically screens the company against selected datasets, while the Beneficiary AML Check applies the same process to directors, representatives, shareholders, and other related entities. Previous automation settings rules have been simplified and merged. Now, AML settings are available on the Settings / Configuration page. By default, the setting values apply when performing AML checks via iDenfy’s Dashboard or API. The AML dashboard can display results based on the updated status logic, showing Flags Found, Flags Not Found, True Positive, and False Positive instead of the older categories of AML Suspected and AML Not Suspected.

It is worth mentioning that the database refreshes its sources within 48 hours. The PEP results include 4 types of identifiers, jurisdiction, political position, and tier level. This data shows compliance officers the exact reasons why a person has been flagged. Tier 1 includes heads of state, senior ministers, and international organization leaders. Tier 2 includes mid-to-high-ranking officials with authority over policy or public funds, and Tier 3 includes local or lower-level officials in high-risk regions.

“The new AML SOP defines what modern compliance should look like. Our goal is to make AML management transparent, automated, and easy to control. Partners can now adjust every compliance rule from one place while maintaining full transparency across KYC and KYB operations,” said Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.

Viktor Vostrikov, the CMO of iDenfy, noted: “This new AML framework gives compliance teams total visibility. Every risk indicator is recorded and auditable, from PEP connections to regulatory findings. This approach ensures that our partners can prove their due diligence and protect their businesses against financial crime.”