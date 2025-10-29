DMR News

Ark International Launches Singapore Digital Equity Token,Global Node Recruitment Empowers RWA Ecosystem Development

Oct 29, 2025

Against the backdrop of the booming compliant development of the RWA (Real-World Assets) sector in Singapore, Ark International, affiliated with Ark Holdings, officially announces the launch of its Singapore Digital Equity Token release program, alongside the opening of global node recruitment (Note: This node recruitment is not available to Chinese users). Backed by the parent company’s brand valuation exceeding RMB 30 billion and its comprehensive industrial ecosystem layout, this release centers on “digitizing physical assets and globalizing digital value,” building an innovative bridge connecting people’s livelihood industries with the global compliant market.


Founded in 2013, Ark Holdings has established four core business segments: pharmaceutical and healthcare, cultural tourism and wellness, new energy, and digital capital. It holds equity in and controls multiple main-board listed companies, forming a unique business model of “physical industry + digital technology + securities capital.” The launched Digital Equity Token is deeply anchored in the group’s high-quality physical assets. Through blockchain technology, it realizes the digitization and standardization of assets, not only inheriting the core advantages of high liquidity and transparency in the RWA sector but also building a differentiated competitive barrier relying on the solid support of physical industries in the people’s livelihood field, providing global participants with a digital equity option that combines security and growth potential.

This node recruitment offers three tiers to meet diverse participation needs: Diamond Nodes (10,000 USDT, limited to 100) will receive 440,000 Digital Equity Tokens（WDA） in phased distributions, enjoying permanent node status, staking rights within the DApp, and a 20% share of transaction fee dividends; Gold Nodes (5,000 USDT, limited to 1,000) come with 200,000 Digital Equity Tokens（WDA） and a 30% share of transaction fee dividends; Silver Nodes (1,000 USDT, limited to 10,000) will get 36,000 Digital Equity Tokens（WDA） and also share the 30% dividend. All node statuses are permanent and eligible for subsequent ecological rights and interests.Making WDA more valuable.
According to the launch roadmap, the project will complete integration with Binance Wallet and OKX Wallet, as well as listing on AVE and Rootdata on November 3. Subsequent milestones include the launch on Binance Alpha (November 10, target market cap of 100 million US dollars, target number of token holders: 10,000), Binance Futures (November 25, target market cap of 300 million US dollars, target number of token holders: 20,000), and Binance Spot plus Upbit (January 20, target market cap of 1 billion US dollars, target number of token holders: 50,000).

Currently, Singapore has become a global hub for the compliant development of RWA, with remarkable results in regulatory pilots and institutional cooperation. Ark International’s layout not only aligns with the trend of high-quality development of digital finance but also allows global participants to share the dividends of physical asset digitization through the construction of the node ecosystem. Limited global node seats are now open—we sincerely invite investors from all walks of life to join hands and embark on this new journey of digital economy connecting people’s livelihood value with global capital.

