Innovation & Technology

Since its founding, Shanghai Shengya Aesthetic Medical Hospital has prioritized technological innovation, supporting clinical research and surgical development. Under this framework, Dr. Wang Jingang developed the “Three-Plane High-SMAS Facelift”, integrating multi-layer lifting with precision nerve preservation. Clinical outcomes show over 95% patient satisfaction, 30% faster recovery, and long-lasting results up to 8–10 years, attracting patients from around the globe.

Academic Achievements

Dr. Wang’s academic achievements include:

– 2023: “Clinical Application of High-SMAS Combined with Subperiosteal Brow Lift in Facial Rejuvenation”, published in the Chinese Journal of Aesthetic Medicine, awarded Outstanding Paper of the Year.

– 2024: “Short-Incision Temporal High-SMAS Facelift Technique”, published in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, with data from 200 international patients.

The hospital actively participates in top conferences, and Dr. Wang’s keynote presentations have elevated the institution’s academic and global influence.

International Collaboration

Guided by the philosophy “Rooted in China, Engaged with the World”, the hospital promotes global collaboration:

– 2024: Dr. Wang conducted live surgeries and workshops in Uzbekistan, providing structured “theory + practice” training.

– 2025: Hosted 12 visiting specialists from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Iran for a one-month Clinical Observation Fellowship Program, reinforcing international knowledge exchange.

Future Outlook

Shanghai Shengya Aesthetic Medical Hospital continues to lead Chinese aesthetic medicine from consumer-focused innovation to global medical knowledge contribution, setting benchmarks in precision-based, minimally invasive facial rejuvenation.