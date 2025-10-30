Shave.net Expands Available Safety Razor Options for Men Looking for a Classic Shave

Shave.net, a leading provider of premium men’s grooming tools and accessories, today announced a major expansion of its safety razor collection. The move introduces a wider range of precision-engineered razors designed for men who prefer the control, craftsmanship, and sustainability of traditional wet shaving.

As disposable cartridge razors and electric shavers continue to dominate the mainstream market, a growing number of men are rediscovering the art of the classic shave — one that’s slower, more intentional, and rooted in tradition. Shave.net’s newly expanded line of double-edge (DE) and single-edge (SE) safety razors meets this demand head-on, combining timeless materials with modern design to deliver a smoother, more sustainable shaving experience.

A Return to the Ritual of Classic Shaving

The new product line features both adjustable and fixed-head safety razors crafted from high-grade stainless steel, brass, and zinc alloys. Each razor is meticulously balanced to ensure a close shave with minimal irritation, while the design draws inspiration from vintage models used for generations.

Beyond performance, the expansion underscores Shave.net’s mission to encourage men to slow down and embrace the daily ritual of shaving as a form of self-care rather than a rushed task.

“At Shave.net, we’ve always believed that shaving should be a ritual, not a chore,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Shave.net. “By expanding our safety razor options, we’re giving men access to timeless tools that deliver better control, closer shaves, and less waste — all while honoring the craftsmanship that defined traditional wet shaving.”

Designed for Every Shaver: From Novice to Aficionado

The expanded collection includes models suited for beginners and seasoned wet shavers alike. New adjustable razors allow users to fine-tune blade exposure and aggressiveness for a truly personalized experience, while ergonomic handle designs improve grip and balance. The razors are compatible with standard double-edge blades, making replacements simple and affordable.

Each piece is available in a variety of finishes, including chrome, matte, and gunmetal, appealing to both minimalist and classic tastes. With longevity and sustainability at the core of every design, Shave.net’s razors are built to last for decades — a sharp contrast to disposable plastic cartridges that contribute millions of pounds of waste annually.

“We’re seeing a major shift back toward classic shaving methods,” said Ryan Nead, Chief Marketing Officer of Shave.net. “Men are more conscious about what they buy — not just for performance, but for environmental and aesthetic reasons. Our expanded lineup reflects what customers have been asking for: precision-engineered razors that look great, perform exceptionally, and last a lifetime.”

A Sustainable Alternative to Disposable Shaving

According to industry estimates, over 2 billion disposable razors end up in landfills each year. By promoting reusable safety razors and recyclable blades, Shave.net provides an eco-friendly alternative that reduces environmental impact without compromising performance or comfort.

The company’s focus on durability extends beyond the razors themselves. Each product is packaged using recyclable materials, and Shave.net’s growing line of shaving soaps, brushes, and blades are sourced from environmentally responsible suppliers.

“Modern grooming doesn’t have to mean more plastic and waste,” added Nead. “Our goal is to help men look their best while doing their part to reduce disposable consumption. A single safety razor can last a lifetime — and that’s a powerful message in today’s throwaway culture.”

More Than a Product Expansion — A Lifestyle Revival

The move to broaden Shave.net’s safety razor offerings is part of a larger initiative to revive and modernize traditional wet shaving for the next generation. Through educational content, product tutorials, and expert-guided recommendations, Shave.net aims to empower men to experience shaving as both a skill and an art form.

From first-time safety razor users to lifelong enthusiasts, the expanded line embodies the company’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and timeless design — values that have defined the brand since its inception.

About Shave.net

Shave.net is a premium men’s grooming brand dedicated to reviving the lost art of traditional wet shaving. The company offers a curated collection of safety razors, blades, brushes, soaps, and accessories designed for men who value performance, sustainability, and craftsmanship. With a mission to make shaving a ritual worth enjoying, Shave.net provides tools that combine modern engineering with old-world quality. Shave.net is a wholly-owned subsidiary of holding company HOLD.co.