Bonaventure Senior Living Partners with Samaritan’s Purse to Bring Holiday Joy to Children Worldwide

Bonaventure Senior Living is bringing the spirit of giving to life this holiday season through a partnership with Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, mobilizing residents, staff, and families across all its communities to pack gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world.

Each Bonaventure community will receive 50 shoeboxes and shipping labels, culminating in festive “packing parties” where residents will fill boxes with toys, school supplies, hygiene items, and other gifts tailored to children ages 2-14. The filled shoeboxes will be delivered to local drop-off sites by November 24, 2025.

All communities are accepting donations of new items for packing, as well as monetary contributions. A $10 donation per shoebox helps cover processing, shipping, and equips local churches worldwide for evangelism and discipleship efforts.

Suggested items include:

Quality “WOW” items such as dolls, stuffed animals, soccer balls with manual air pumps, or toy trucks

School supplies including pencils, crayons, notebooks, colored pencils, and erasers

Personal care items such as toothbrushes, washcloths, combs, and non-liquid lip balm

Fun items like jump ropes, yo-yos, small balls, sunglasses, and small musical instruments

Clothing including socks, t-shirts, flip-flops, and hats

Building on Last Year’s Success

This marks Bonaventure’s second year participating in Operation Christmas Child. In 2024, the initiative saw full engagement across all 26 communities, including the home office, with residents, team members, and families packing and sending 1,300 shoeboxes to children worldwide.

The initiative represents what Bonaventure values most — meaningful engagement, community connection, and the opportunity to make a real difference. Residents bring a lifetime of wisdom and generosity to this effort and understand the profound impact a simple shoebox can have on a child’s life. Last year’s overwhelming response from all communities demonstrated just how meaningful the program is to residents.

The campaign has already generated enthusiasm across Bonaventure communities, with resident’s eager to participate in what many are calling one of the most meaningful activities of the year.

Gathering items and participating in the packing parties is about more than just filling boxes. It’s about bringing communities together around a shared purpose and reminding everyone that they’re never too old to make the world a better place.

A Gift That Keeps Giving

Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes deliver more than just physical gifts — they serve as a tangible expression of God’s love and often represent the first gift many children have ever received. The program has delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories since 1993.

Recipients are invited to participate in The Greatest Journey, a 12-lesson discipleship program that has seen millions of children come to faith. Many then share their faith with family members, creating a ripple effect of transformation in communities worldwide.

For more information about Operation Christmas Child and to track where your shoebox travels using the “Follow Your Box” feature, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living is a Pacific Northwest-founded provider of retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities across Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. With a mission rooted in quality of life, Bonaventure creates personalized care plans tailored to each resident’s needs, interests, and goals. The company’s communities foster meaningful connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to thrive. For more information, visit Bonaventure Senior Living .