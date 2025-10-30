The Intersection Network today announced a new governance imperative for HR and Diversity leaders, highlighting a critical finding: in the widespread adoption of AI tools, algorithmic systems are embedding systemic risk across the entire employee lifecycle—from sourcing to promotion. The independent governance partner argues that without immediate intervention to establish measurable fairness frameworks, organizations are automating exclusion by default.

This urgent call for a shift in oversight comes from Dan Gallager, Founder of The Intersection Network, who emphasizes that the rapid deployment of AI in talent functions has outpaced organizational capacity for risk control, demanding that diversity and HR leaders evolve from program custodians to co-owners of AI-driven HR governance.

Research Underscores Operational Risk of Embedded Algorithmic Bias

New data points underscore the severity of the issue, confirming that exclusion is being hard-coded into the future of work by tools relying on historical data:

Racial and Gender Skew: Independent research, including analysis out of the University of Washington, has shown that large language models trained for resume screening can exhibit significant bias, preferring white-associated names in a high majority of tests and failing to prioritize candidates associated with protected groups.

Regulatory Precedent: The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has previously flagged AI recruitment tools for filtering applicants based on protected characteristics like ethnicity or gender, demonstrating a clear legal and compliance risk.

Adoption vs. Oversight Gap: Roughly 48% of UK recruitment agencies report using AI technologies, even as nearly 30% of UK employees say they have experienced or witnessed bias in recruitment—a gap that confirms risk is escalating faster than mitigation efforts.

“AI-driven hiring systems are proliferating faster than governance frameworks can keep pace,” states Gallager. “Historical data is being weaponized by algorithms, turning yesterday’s inequities into tomorrow’s defaults. The legal and reputational exposures are mounting, and only a formal governance structure can mitigate this.”

Systemic Risk Extends Across the Employee Lifecycle

The Intersection Network warns that the inherent risks of unchecked algorithmic decisions do not stop at hiring. When key talent functions are automated without fairness controls, AI quietly reinforces legacy hierarchies and systemic under-representation:

Development and Progression: Algorithms may make promotion recommendations or tailor career paths based on biased, historical data, limiting opportunities for specific demographic groups.

Performance Evaluation: Performance tools may inadvertently reward conformity to historical norms, potentially accelerating turnover among protected groups whose contributions fall outside the model’s established success parameters.

To move beyond performative diversity programs and address this systemic risk, The Intersection Network advocates for a clear message for global leaders: Inclusion is a business continuity issue that requires mandatory governance in all people systems.

The organization advocates for operational discipline, including measurable fairness metrics, transparent controls, and clear organizational roles for DEI leaders within the technology steering committee. Their core philosophy is: If you don’t define the system, the system will define you. Companies that adopt this governance-first mindset will be positioned to retain top talent and meet evolving regulatory and social compliance standards.

The integration of AI into workforce decision-making requires formal inclusion of diversity and inclusion leadership at the point of design, governance, and approval. Existing HR and talent systems were built within legacy structures that have historically produced unequal outcomes, and those patterns can be replicated and scaled by automation. By embedding DEI expertise directly into hiring, progression, and performance oversight frameworks, organisations can ensure that fairness, compliance, and representation are built into the decision logic from the start. Without this shared ownership, AI-driven workforce tools risk reinforcing historic bias at speed and scale.

Diversity leaders must evolve from programme custodians to co-owners of AI-driven HR governance. Because if inclusion isn’t embedded at every stage, exclusion will be.

Who’s Raising the Alarm?

One individual making his voice heard in Dan Gallager, he is shaking up this now-urgent space for Diversity Leaders with The Intersection Network. Their core message: inclusion cannot remain an optional checklist while algorithmic systems build the future of work without accountability. They argue for operational discipline, measurable metrics, transparent controls, clear roles. The slogan: If you don’t define the system, the system will define you.