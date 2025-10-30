Gold Bullion Partners Reports Increase In ETF-To-Physical Gold Conversions After Record High

Gold Bullion Partners today reports a marked rise in clients converting market-traded gold exposure into fully allocated holdings after gold moved above £3,000 per ounce in mid-October. The company has published an investor brief that explains how exchange-traded structures differ from direct, allocated ownership and provides a neutral overview for long-term savers. The brief can be accessed here: gold ETF.

According to data summarised in the brief published on 16 October 2025, overall enquiries for physical gold have risen 368% since the price milestone, while pension investors cashing out of exchange-traded funds have increased by 249% in a single month. SIPP-related enquiries have also risen strongly, reflecting growing interest in direct title and transparent storage for retirement assets.

The publication sets out the core mechanics of gold exchange-traded funds, including creation and redemption by authorised participants in large blocks, custody chains, audit practices and ongoing charges that are typically met from fund assets. It contrasts these features with the practicalities of fully allocated and segregated ownership. For retirement planning, the brief provides factual guidance on routes for holding investment-grade bars within UK pension structures, subject to provider acceptance and HMRC rules. Further information for SIPP and SSAS holders is available under pension gold.

Market context is also included. World Gold Council data show central banks purchased more than 1,000 tonnes of gold in 2023, with continued official-sector buying into 2024 and 2025. Flows in gold ETFs have varied during 2025 by region and month, with strong inflows reported in September. The brief explains why these patterns can differ from the behaviour of clients seeking direct possession and clear bar-level reporting.

“We have seen a 368% increase in enquiries about gold since it hit an all-time high above £3,000 an ounce. What is really interesting is the number of people cashing out of ETFs and replacing their exposure with the real deal. Given the projections for gold in the next year, many people recognise it is better to have a tax-free asset rather than a taxable ETF. There is a limited amount of gold available as central banks continue to buy. People are realising that owning something real is better than a paper proxy, and that is why we have seen enquiries from investors looking to protect their pensions increase by 249% in the last month. They are looking to cash out of their gold ETFs, which are typically held in pensions, and place the metal in a SIPP.” said Nicholas Ward, Founder of Gold Bullion Partners.

Gold Bullion Partners continues to support clients who wish to purchase and store investment-grade coins and bars with fully allocated and segregated options in recognised vaults.

Information on sourcing, storage and reporting can be found at https://goldbullionpartners.co.uk/

Gold Bullion Partners provides the following services:

Direct access to physical gold bars sourced exclusively from LBMA-certified refiners

A fully compliant Pension Gold service for SIPP and SSAS schemes

Secure vaulting in London or Zurich with fully allocated and segregated storage

Personal account management and printed quarterly valuations

Gold Bullion Partners’ services are available throughout the United Kingdom, with direct gold investment options starting from £10,000.

Important information: Gold Bullion Partners facilitates the purchase and secure storage of physical precious metals. The firm does not offer financial advice or access to regulated securities. The value of precious metals can decline as well as rise. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change.