FCL Components Releases Flexible, High-Performance FTP-63KMCL Thermal Print Mechanism for Kiosks

FCL Components Europe B.V., has released a brand-new thermal printer mechanism ideal for kiosk terminals. The FTP-63KMCL features a user-friendly design, supports multiple paper widths, offers high maintainability, and includes a dedicated control board, the FTP-63KDSL001-R.

Self-service kiosks continue to rise in popularity, driven by labour shortages and the need for greater operational efficiency. Self-service kiosks exist in any kind of from such as vending kiosks, medical kiosks, public transportation and other ticket vending kiosks. The FTP-63KMCL was engineered to meet the evolving demands of today’s kiosk systems with features such as high print speed and a compact design while taking easy maintainability and integration in mind.

Powered by 24VDC and capable of printing at speeds up to 250 mm/s, this printer combines performance, flexibility, and service-friendly design in one robust package.

Other standout features of FCL Components’ FTP-63KMCL thermal printer mechanism include:

Easy, push-button top opening, automatic paper feed, and sensor-guided paper handling

Supports 2-inch and 3-inch paper widths, adjustable up to 86 mm

Label compatibility and gap detection to align print accurately

High maintainability with key part replaceability

Three-sensor mounting so users don’t need to reposition sensors based on mark location

Dedicated control circuit boards available for enhanced performance and customization

All these add up to a robust, powerful thermal printer solution for today’s self-service kiosks.

FCL Components has been designing and manufacturing thermal print mechanisms for over 30 years, serving a wide variation of applications globally. It’s design centre and manufacturing facilities are located in Japan with a fast network of offices, distributors and business partners globally to provide integration support.

Availability

Samples are available now. Please contact the Sales Team for further information,

info@fcl-components.eu or check the datasheet available on the website: FTP-63KMCL

About FCL Components Europe B.V.

FCL Components Europe B.V., markets, sells, and distributes relays , printers, wireless modules and touch panels throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company is headquartered in Hoofddorp, The Netherlands and has representatives and distribution partners throughout its region. For more information, by telephone +31 23 5560910, by email info@fcl-components.eu or visit the website: https://www.fcl-components.com/en.