Urbll Awarded as Best All-Natural Herbal Wellness Brand in the USA of 2025

Urbll, a women-owned, mother-daughter herbal apothecary based in South Carolina, has quickly become one of the most trusted names in the wellness industry. Founded in 2021, Urbll began as a small kitchen project and has since grown into a thriving wellness brand offering handcrafted herbal teas, botanical oils, whipped tallows, and self-care products to customers across the U.S. and beyond.

Urbll’s success story is one of authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep connection to nature. With over 100,000 handcrafted products sold and more than 20,000 five-star reviews, Urbll has captured the hearts of wellness enthusiasts with its commitment to purity, small-batch production, and a transparent, customer-first philosophy.

Award Recognition: Urbll Named Best All-Natural Herbal Wellness Brand of 2025

Urbll’s dedication to authenticity and quality was recently recognized with the prestigious title of Best All-Natural Herbal Wellness Brand in the USA of 2025 , awarded by Best of Best Review. This accolade celebrates Urbll’s commitment to offering pure, handcrafted wellness products free from additives, preservatives, and artificial ingredients. The recognition reinforces Urbll’s growing impact in the wellness industry and its status as a leader in holistic living and sustainability.

A Family Affair: From Kitchen Experiment to Nationally Recognized Brand

What began as a passion project between Lai and her mother, Gigi, has evolved into a nationally recognized wellness brand. In 2021, the duo began blending herbal teas and crafting botanical oils in their kitchen, a pursuit fueled by their love of holistic living and a shared vision of bringing nature’s healing power to others. Today, Urbll offers a diverse range of self-care products that include ceremonial teas, botanical oils, and nourishing whipped tallows, all made with ethically sourced, high-quality natural ingredients.

“We never set out to build a brand,” said Lai, CEO of Urbll. “We set out to share what we love, simple, plant-based rituals that honor the body and soul. Our growth has been a beautiful reflection of the people who believe in what we do and trust us with their care.”

Crafting Wellness with Integrity and Transparency

Urbll’s commitment to authenticity is reflected in every product it creates. The brand prides itself on small-batch craftsmanship, where every tea, oil, and tallow is handcrafted by Lai and Gigi in South Carolina. This personal touch ensures that each product maintains the highest standards of quality and purity. Urbll’s products are free from additives, preservatives, artificial dyes, and synthetic fragrances, allowing nature’s true essence to shine through.

“We believe that wellness shouldn’t be complicated or commercial,” said Gigi, co-founder of Urbll. “It should be grounding, gentle, and accessible. Each of our products is made with love, intention, and care. And that’s what our customers feel when they use our products.”

Urbll proudly supports sustainable agriculture and works directly with small-batch farmers and artisans to source ingredients that are both ethical and responsible. “At Urbll, we’ve always focused on creating products rooted in integrity,” said Lai. “From ingredient sourcing to labeling, we follow FDA and USDA guidelines wherever applicable and uphold high internal standards for safety, quality, and transparency.”

A Trusted Brand with a Heartfelt Community

Urbll’s rapid success can be attributed to the brand’s strong customer relationships. With more than 20,000 five-star reviews from loyal customers, Urbll has built a reputation as a trustworthy, family-run business that values honesty, transparency, and craftsmanship over marketing hype. Customers describe Urbll as “a brand you can feel good about supporting,” with products that feel “personal, deeply sincere, and like a breath of calm in everyday life.”

“We believe nature has everything we need to heal, nourish, and restore balance,” Lai explained. “Our goal is to bring those gifts to you, with love and integrity. It’s not just about selling products, it’s about creating a meaningful connection with our community.”

Urbll’s Unique Position in the Wellness Industry

While many wellness brands chase trends, Urbll stays true to its roots. The brand’s small-batch, handcrafted approach sets it apart from mass-market companies. Urbll’s commitment to pure, responsibly sourced ingredients and its transparent manufacturing process have earned it a loyal following. The brand offers a variety of products, from rare ceremonial teas to nourishing whipped tallows, all designed to enhance the mind-body connection.

At its core, Urbll believes wellness should be simple, sacred, and personal. Every element, from the soft, botanical-inspired packaging to the mindful ingredients inside, is designed to help you slow down and reconnect with yourself through everyday ritual.

Looking Ahead: Growth and Continued Success

As Urbll continues to expand its reach, the company remains focused on maintaining the same care and integrity that made it successful in the first place. Urbll is committed to offering new, innovative products while staying true to its roots in small-batch production and family-run values.

“Every batch we make still feels personal,” said Lai. “Even as we’ve grown, nothing has changed about how we create, by hand, with love, and with the same care we had from the very beginning.”

Urbll has become more than just a wellness brand, it’s a movement toward mindful, transparent living. With over 100,000 handcrafted items sold and a growing presence in wellness communities, Urbll is proving that nature-based living is more than just a trend; it’s a return to what’s real.

About Urbll

Urbll is a women-owned, family-run herbal apothecary based in South Carolina, known for crafting all-natural herbal teas, botanical oils, and whipped tallows. Founded by Lai and her mother Gigi in 2021, Urbll has grown into a nationally recognized wellness brand with a commitment to small-batch craftsmanship, purity, and sustainability. Urbll’s mission is to offer high-quality, plant-based products that support mind, body, and spirit, while maintaining a deep connection to nature and family values.

Media Contact

Lai Shaw

Founder & CEO

Email: lai@urbll.com

Website

Instagram