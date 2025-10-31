Search.co Releases Ecommerce and Retail Market Research & Trends Report

Search.co, a leader in AI-powered market intelligence and data-driven trend analysis, today announced the release of its comprehensive Ecommerce and Retail Market Research & Trends Report.

The publication provides a detailed look at global ecommerce and retail performance, highlighting emerging consumer behaviors, evolving technologies, and critical financial benchmarks shaping the trillion-dollar retail economy through 2034.

The report underscores a central theme: AI-driven insight and operational efficiency are now the primary catalysts for sustainable growth across ecommerce and retail industries.

Key Findings from the Report

The global ecommerce market is projected to reach $21.6 trillion in 2025 , expanding to $75.1 trillion by 2034 (14.9 % CAGR).

, expanding to (14.9 % CAGR). Mobile commerce now drives more than 70 % of retail traffic in mature markets.

now drives more than in mature markets. AI-assisted shopping has surged 520 % year-over-year, signaling the rise of discovery-based purchasing.

has surged 520 % year-over-year, signaling the rise of discovery-based purchasing. Customer acquisition costs (CACs) are up sharply, forcing brands to rebalance budgets toward retention, loyalty, and UGC/creator marketing .

are up sharply, forcing brands to rebalance budgets toward . Retail returns in the U.S. totaled roughly $890 billion (16.9 %) in 2024, underscoring the logistics burden on sellers.

in the U.S. totaled roughly in 2024, underscoring the logistics burden on sellers. Email marketing remains a top performer, returning $36–$48 per $1 spent, while paid-search ROAS continues to decline.

“These findings mark a pivotal shift in global retail,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Search.co.

“We’re seeing ecommerce mature beyond simple digital storefronts into fully automated ecosystems powered by data, AI, and predictive search. The companies that harness these tools while keeping the customer experience human and empathetic will own the next decade of retail growth.”

Evolving Consumer Behavior and AI’s Role

The report emphasizes how artificial intelligence is reshaping every stage of the buyer journey—from discovery and personalization to post-purchase retention.

“AI has evolved from a back-office optimization tool into a front-line customer engagement engine,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Search.co.

“Consumers expect instant relevance. AI-driven search, product recommendations, and pricing algorithms are no longer optional — they’re the backbone of competitive advantage. The data shows that retailers using predictive AI are improving conversion rates by 20 to 30 percent year over year.”

Why This Matters

The Ecommerce and Retail Market Research & Trends Report provides decision-makers with an actionable roadmap for navigating an increasingly complex retail environment marked by shrinking margins and rising operational costs.

“Every marketing dollar now needs to be justified by data,” added Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Search.co.

“This report gives brands the visibility to understand where returns are falling, where loyalty is forming, and how to reallocate spend across acquisition, automation, and analytics to build durable growth. It’s not just about scaling traffic—it’s about scaling profitability for ecommerce marketers.”

About the Report

Search.co’s new report consolidates data from 2023 through 2025, combining macroeconomic indicators, consumer surveys, and internal analytics.

It offers:

Sector-by-sector performance and revenue benchmarking

Investment and valuation trends across DTC and omnichannel retail

Fulfillment, logistics, and return-rate analysis

AI and automation trends in commerce enablement

Forward-looking projections and strategic recommendations through 2034

About Search.co

Search.co is an AI-driven market intelligence and analytics platform delivering insights that help businesses understand, anticipate, and act on market shifts. Through advanced search technology, data modeling, and custom research, Search.co equips organizations with the clarity to make informed strategic decisions across ecommerce, finance, and emerging technology sectors. Search.co is a subsidiary of the MARKETER.co group of brands.