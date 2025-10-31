Pinterest Launches AI Shopping Assistant That Talks You Through Style Suggestions

Pinterest is rolling out a new AI-powered shopping assistant designed to make finding outfits, furniture, and decor more natural and conversational. The Pinterest Assistant, announced Thursday, lets users speak their shopping or search requests aloud — and in return, it talks back, narrating personalized recommendations based on users’ saved boards and pins.

Pinterest says the new assistant will roll out to U.S. users aged 18 and over in beta, with a wider release planned in the coming weeks.

How the Pinterest Assistant Works

The feature is voice-only for now. Users hold down a mic icon in the app to ask for ideas. For example, “Find me outfits inspired by a Wimbledon poster”, and the AI will surface related images and briefly describe them out loud.

Behind the scenes, the assistant runs on a multimodal AI model that’s “visual-first.” It processes audio, images, and text to generate visual recommendations rather than text-based ones. Pinterest says the model was trained in-house using proprietary “signal” data, combined with external AI models for language understanding.

The launch follows backlash earlier this year when AI-generated “slop” flooded the platform. Pinterest has since started labeling AI-generated images and added a “tuner” tool to reduce AI content in categories like fashion or beauty.

By focusing on helping users find real, purchasable products through conversation, the Pinterest Assistant could offer a way to reconnect users with authentic items instead of synthetic ones.

Featured image credits: Pinterest

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.