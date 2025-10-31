Portugal’s Best Oceanfront Property 2025 Hits the Market

A Unique Oceanfront Estate Near Lisbon for Sale

Where the Atlantic meets the land, and silence speaks louder than words — 52 Atlantic Estate invites a new chapter of coastal living in Portugal.

This rare oceanfront property, set on three hectares of private land, within a protected natural park just 35 kilometers from Lisbon, offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of the Portuguese coastline with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean. The estate, listed at €5.95 million, combines modern comforts with the authenticity and lifestyle of a traditional Portuguese coastal community.

Authenticity Meets Modern Comfort

The property’s main Villa boasts nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two fully equipped kitchens, a spacious living area, and a convivial lounge designed for gatherings and celebrations. Within the three-hectare grounds, the estate also features a two-car garage, a caretaker’s house, a pool bar, a changing room, a fitness room, a versatile multipurpose room, and several rural annexes that support the property’s agricultural functions. The outdoor area includes a heated swimming pool and a private helipad.

Blending heritage with innovation, 52 Atlantic Estate combines timeless character with modern autonomy. The property operates entirely off-grid, producing its own water and electricity through a solar network with battery storage and an independent purification system. Smart automation regulates lighting, irrigation, heating, and pool functions, ensuring effortless comfort and efficiency.

Its soul, however, remains rooted in art and tradition. The original hand-painted tiles — created by the estate’s first owner, a local artist — still adorn the garden walls, preserving the authentic spirit of the place. This rare harmony between technology, craftsmanship, and nature earned 52 Atlantic Estate the 5-Star Award for Best Sustainable Residential Development – Portugal (2025) , along with a nomination for the European Property Awards (Europe Region) — a recognition of its unique harmony between technology, art, and nature.

A True Coastal Lifestyle

Living at 52 Atlantic Estate is about more than just owning a property, it’s about embracing a lifestyle. The estate is nestled within a vibrant local community that provides fresh produce, free-range eggs, and fish caught directly from the Atlantic. This blend of local tradition and contemporary living is what sets 52 Atlantic Estate apart from other properties in the region.

While many coastal properties in Portugal, such as those in the Algarve or Comporta, are built around large-scale developments, 52 Atlantic Estate offers something truly unique: privacy, authenticity, and space. With three hectares of private land, this estate offers the rare opportunity to own an expansive property within such close proximity to a European capital.

Awarded “Best Oceanfront Property in Portugal of 2025”

In recognition of its exceptional qualities, 52 Atlantic Estate has recently been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Oceanfront Property in Portugal of 2025” by EvergreenAwards.com, a respected authority in the luxury real estate industry, confirming the estate’s unrivaled position in the market. The estate has also been honoured with a Titan Silver Award in the Waterfront Residences category, further acknowledging its outstanding sustainable design and architectural integrity. Together, these distinctions confirm the property’s rare combination of location, sustainability, and timeless elegance, making it a standout in Portugal’s competitive oceanfront property sector.

A Prime Location Near Lisbon

Located just 35 kilometers from Lisbon, the estate is not only close to the capital but also its international airport, making it an ideal location. The property offers the perfect combination of serene, oceanfront living and easy access to the cultural, business, and leisure activities of the capital.

The Safety of Portugal

Portugal is consistently ranked as one of the safest countries in the world. The peaceful environment at 52 Atlantic Estate provides a sense of security and tranquility, making it a desirable destination for those looking for a safe and welcoming community.

A Rare Opportunity

“From these cliffs, you feel a sense of freedom that’s hard to put into words. For me, this piece of land is far more than a home — it’s a place where nature and comfort exist in quiet harmony, and where independence becomes a way of living. As an investor, I recognise its rarity; as a person, I cherish the peace it brings me,” shares the current owner of 52 Atlantic Estate.

This property represents more than just an investment, it’s a chance to embrace a coastal lifestyle that few can experience. The combination of location, privacy, sustainability, and modern amenities make 52 Atlantic Estate a unique opportunity for those seeking a one-of-a-kind haven by the sea.

About 52 Atlantic Estate

Once an artist’s private refuge, 52 Atlantic Estate was born from a vision of harmony between architecture and nature. Today, that spirit endures — where the ocean, the cliffs, and the quiet rhythm of rural life create a rare sense of belonging. 52 Atlantic Estate is ready for its next chapter, and those who wish to explore it further will find the full brochure and virtual tour available on the official website.

Media Contact

Sofia Mauricio

52 Atlantic Estate

Email: info@52atlanticestate.pt

Website

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube