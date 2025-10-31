Affinity Returns as a Free All-in-One Design App Under Canva

Affinity, the popular Adobe alternative developed by Serif, has officially resurfaced under Canva’s ownership as a single, all-in-one creative platform.

Following Canva’s acquisition of Serif in 2024, many users feared the suite would transition to a subscription model. Instead, Canva has made Affinity by Canva entirely free, though some features will operate on a freemium basis.

One App, Three Creative Modes

The new Affinity merges Designer, Photo, and Publisher into one desktop application for macOS and Windows, with an iPad version planned. Users can switch between Vector, Pixel, and Layout tabs — or mix tools freely — to design illustrations, edit photos, or create complex layouts within the same workspace.

Canva says the redesign aims to make professional creative workflows faster and more flexible. Artists can even save custom toolbars for specific project types.

Affinity now requires a free Canva account and connects directly with Canva’s design suite. Users can send projects from Affinity to Canva for collaboration or publishing. Canva has also integrated its AI Studio tools into Affinity, enabling features like automatic background removal and Generative Fill for photo edits.

These integrations make Affinity part of Canva’s broader AI-powered creative ecosystem, which includes design generation, marketing automation, and content publishing.

Free, But Not Exactly Like Before

While the new Affinity is free, longtime users note that it differs from Serif’s original one-time purchase model. The older Affinity V2 apps will continue to function, but Canva’s version may encourage users toward premium upgrades tied to its wider platform.

Still, the move stands out in a market dominated by subscription-based software. By keeping Affinity accessible, Canva appears intent on strengthening its position as a creative suite for both professionals and casual designers.

Affinity isn’t the only major Adobe alternative to change hands recently. In late 2024, Pixelmator, another popular design app for Apple devices, was acquired by Apple. While Pixelmator’s apps remain available, it’s unclear whether Apple will eventually adopt a similar integration or shift to subscriptions.

Featured image credits: Canva

