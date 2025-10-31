United in Reverence for a Shared Ancestor, Advancing Common Prosperity — 2025 Xianju Grand Ceremony in Honor of the Yellow Emperor Held in China

Majestic is the land of China; illustrious is our First Ancestor. His legacy endures through the ages, ensuring the continuity of our civilization. On October 29, the 2025 (Yisi Year) Grand Ceremony to Commemorate the Yellow Emperor Xuanyuan was solemnly held at the Xuanyuan Temple in Xiandu, Jinyun, Zhejiang Province.

Descendants of the Yan and Huang Emperors from across China and around the world gathered beneath Dinghu Peak to pay tribute to their ancestor. In honoring the past and remembering the sages, the ceremony served to ignite patriotic spirit, strengthen national unity, and inspire collective resolve toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

More than 400 participants attended the ceremony, including national moral models, exemplary workers, and distinguished representatives from the fields of culture, education, healthcare, and science and technology. Also in attendance were compatriots from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao, overseas Chinese, and representatives from all walks of life.

At 9:10 a.m., guests dressed in ceremonial yellow sashes gathered at the Feitian Square for the preliminary rites. They then proceeded past the Yangzhi Pavilion and Yulong Pavilion, entering the Xuanyuan Temple and assembling in orderly formation in the main ceremonial courtyard in front of the Xuanyuan Hall. The atmosphere on-site was solemn and dignified.

The grand ceremony comprised nine key rituals: the sounding of ceremonial horns, drumming and bell ringing, offering of sacred incense, presentation of flower baskets, offering of fine wine, recitation of the memorial text, formal bows of respect, choral hymns of praise, and ritual music and dance performances.

At precisely 9:50 a.m.—symbolizing the supreme virtue of the number “Nine-Five” in traditional culture—the official ceremony commenced. All attendees stood in solemn silence. As the master of ceremonies announced the opening act, “The horns sound to the heavens,” nine horn players delivered five resounding blasts, marking the formal beginning of the event and expressing the profound respect of the Chinese people for their cultural progenitor, the Yellow Emperor.

This was followed by the drumming and bell ceremony: 34 drumbeats and 15 bell chimes rang through the surrounding mountains, symbolizing the unity of China’s 34 provinces, municipalities, autonomous regions, and special administrative regions, as well as the shared reverence of 1.5 billion descendants of Yan and Huang around the globe.

The chief officiant led the solemn tributes by offering sacred incense, presenting floral baskets and fine wine, and reading the official memorial text in honor of the Yellow Emperor Xuanyuan. All participants paid their respects with three deep ceremonial bows. The grand ceremony concluded successfully amidst powerful choral hymns and majestic ritual music and dance performances.

This year marks a pivotal moment in Zhejiang Province’s efforts to advance high-quality development and build a demonstration zone for common prosperity. It also coincides with the 20th anniversary of the implementation of Zhejiang’s “Eight Major Cultural Initiatives.” With the theme “United Across the Four Seas to Honor Our Ancestor, Opening a New Chapter for Common Prosperity,” and the core message “Promoting Yellow Emperor Culture and Uniting National Spirit,” this year’s ceremony was a profound celebration of cultural heritage.

The venue featured Jiangnan’s misty elegance and Tang-Song artistic flair, highlighting Xiandu’s role as southern China’s center for Yellow Emperor worship. It showcased a cultural spectacle rich in Chinese character, Zhejiang charm, and Jiangnan style.

The Xiandu ceremony is a spiritual bond that unites the emotions and identity of the Chinese nation. Jinyun is the only county in China named after the Yellow Emperor Xuanyuan and serves as the southern center for Yellow Emperor worship, as well as a hub for research, dissemination, and cultural display.

On January 8, 2004, during his visit to Jinyun to study Yellow Emperor culture, Xi Jinping remarked, “As Communist Party members, we must believe in Marxism. But as descendants of the Yellow Emperor, we must not forget our roots in 5,000 years of Chinese civilization.”

In recent years, over 6,000 compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and abroad have joined Yellow Emperor ceremonies and related root-seeking events. Overseas communities in countries like the U.S. and South Korea have watched live broadcasts, powerfully reflecting the theme “United Across the Four Seas to Honor Our Ancestor” and strengthening unity in the shared pursuit of the Chinese Dream.

These accolades continue to attract increasing numbers of people seeking to reconnect with their roots, significantly enhancing Zhejiang’s spiritual and cultural standing among Chinese communities across the Taiwan Strait, Hong Kong, Macao, and around the world. The Yellow Emperor culture has become a cultural emblem — a “golden brand” for strengthening the sense of a shared Chinese identity.

Jinyun is expanding the global reach of Yellow Emperor culture, with over 1,000 international visitors from 80+ countries experiencing it firsthand. Scholars and guests of diverse backgrounds have visited Xuanyuan Temple, building cultural bridges worldwide.

Jinyun has also been recognized as:

A Practice Base for Chinese and International Students

A National Education and Cultural Study Base for Youth Exchange Activities

Notably, traditional paper-cutting artworks such as “The Yellow Emperor in Jinyun: A Celestial Realm on Earth” and “Virtue Across the Lands, Dragon Rises to the Heavens” — part of China’s intangible cultural heritage — have reached audiences across Europe, serving as living carriers of Yellow Emperor culture overseas.

Each year, over 70 million parcels bearing the “Gilded Bronze Dragon” emblem — a symbolic representation of Yellow Emperor culture — are shipped to more than 190 countries and regions, becoming “mobile cultural ambassadors” of the Yellow Emperor legacy.

Jinyun is also deeply exploring the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit embedded in Yellow Emperor culture, extending the “Culture+” model to power high-quality development.

The Xiandu Scenic Area — rooted in Yellow Emperor culture — has been selected as a key site for the development of billion-level core tourism destinations in Zhejiang, becoming a distinctive cultural tourism landmark. Under the brand slogan “Bring a Touch of the Immortal Home,” over 270 derivative products across more than 100 categories have been developed, spanning agriculture, culture, and tourism — including Jinyun Shaobing (baked flatbread), Jinyun Cold Noodles, and Xuanyuan Yellow Tea. The total industrial chain value has exceeded 10 billion yuan.

The “Ride Across China – Yellow Emperor Jinyun” motorcycle tourism event has attracted nearly 10,000 participants from 20 provinces in China and 10 countries and regions. Jinyun has built 10 motorcycle travel service stations, generating over 20 million yuan in rural income growth in 2025.

Additionally, the “Yellow Emperor Wellness Banquet” has received the prestigious Golden Key Award for City Banquets in China, serving as a model for culinary experiences powered by cultural heritage.

Today, Yellow Emperor culture resonates far and wide. Regional brands such as “Bring a Touch of the Immortal Home,” “Fairy Run,” and “Ride Across China, Starting from Jinyun” have become signature labels of the area. As an integral part of Zhejiang’s high-quality development and common prosperity demonstration efforts, Yellow Emperor culture shines brightly as the distinctive “Color of Jinyun.”