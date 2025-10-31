Frank DeStefano Announces New Book Release and Expanded Convention Tour

New Book Release: “The Dark Legend of The Foreigner”

Frank DeStefano, the independent author known for his compelling speculative fiction series, is excited to announce the release of the latest installment in The Dark Legend of The Foreigner series. This new book builds on the world DeStefano has created, delving deeper into the characters and mysteries that fans have come to love. The book is set to be available in both print and digital formats.

“The journey of writing this series has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to share the next chapter with my readers,” said DeStefano. “The world of The Dark Legend of The Foreigner continues to evolve, and I can’t wait for fans to experience what’s coming next.”

Expanding the Convention Tour

In addition to his book release, DeStefano will be expanding his attendance at major fan conventions across the country. Following successful engagements at MegaCon Orlando, New York Comic Con, and Boston Fan Expo, DeStefano will be offering the opportunity to meet the fans, attend exclusive signings, and interact with other fans of his work.

“Conventions have been an essential part of my journey,” said DeStefano. “They allow me to connect directly with readers and create a community around my work. I’m looking forward to meeting even more fans as I continue to travel and share my books.”

A Growing Fan Community

DeStefano’s success as an independent author has been largely driven by his deep connection with his fanbase. His active presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, combined with his participation in conventions, has allowed him to grow a loyal following. Fans eagerly await each new release, and the community continues to thrive as DeStefano engages with readers online and in person.

“The community of readers I’ve built is what keeps me going,” said DeStefano. “It’s about more than just books, it’s about sharing stories and experiences that connect us all.”

About Frank DeStefano

Frank DeStefano is an independent author and the creator of The Dark Legend of The Foreigner series. Known for his compelling storytelling and passionate engagement with his readers, DeStefano has carved out a strong niche in the speculative fiction genre. He continues to build a dedicated following through his online presence and appearances at conventions nationwide.

Media Contact

Frank Destefano

Frank Destefano Author

Email: frankdestefano76@gmail.com

Website