Luxury Lake Como Glass Mansion Announced for Sale at USD$8.8 Million

Stunning 4,300 sq. ft. Glass Mansion on 2.5 acres – Historic Estate of Villa Maria, Circa 1901

Dive into the ultimate living experience on Lake Como: This charming and elegant property is situated in the splendid park of Villa Maria and is distinguished by its fascinating style. The property is frequently mentioned in books and articles on the treasures and beauties of Lake Como. A part of the villa is a grand greenhouse with an elegant Art Nouveau iron and glass structure created based on the award-winning model at the 1900 Paris Exhibition. It was built in 1901, and from 1985 to 1990, it underwent a complete renovation, transforming it into habitation in accordance with the authorization by the Superintendency for Cultural and Artistic Heritage.

The property is set in a flat private park of about 10,000 sqm in the upper, sunniest, and most quiet area of the majestic park of Villa Maria and is protected from the wind thanks to the topography and tall trees surrounding it.

The property is set on one level, in addition to a cellar and a boiler room, and impresses with its first reception room with +8 m high windows and frescoed walls. This room gives access to the dining room and the living room, leading to the large billiard room with a hallway and a bathroom. The corridor with a vaulted ceiling leads to the spacious kitchen and four bedrooms. Two master bedrooms share a large bathroom with a shower and jacuzzi, and two bedrooms with two private bathrooms are ideal for guests. The present owners have renovated the property using high-quality materials and completed the property with carefully chosen and valuable antique rugs, pieces of furniture, pieces of art, statues, and lamps in sympathy with the spirit of the unique architecture.

The main facade is south-facing and allows lots of light even during the winter months. The private park has 4 large parking spaces, two of which are covered by an iron gazebo with a glass roof, perfectly integrated into the surroundings. Inside the private park, which is surrounded by a hedge and a row of 7 antique vases on capitals, there is a beautiful oval-shaped fountain with a central vase and antique trophies with water from the mouth of a bronze crocodile.



THE ESTATE



The park of Villa Maria, co-owned by the property, is more than three hectares and borders on the lake. In addition to the numerous paths among the centuries-old trees, there is also a 20 m swimming pool and a tennis court, as well as a boccia court. Villa Maria was commissioned by the American Martin Clerc and later completed by his heir Josephine May. It was designed by the famous engineer Giacomo Mantegazza from Menaggio and built between 1889 and 1892. The villa in Lombard Mannerism style is situated in a large park with centuries-old trees. Ludovico Pogliaghi, a famous Italian sculptor and scenographer, oversaw all the decorations inside the villa and in the park. At the end of the 1930s, the property was acquired by the Swiss Schmidt family, and later on, the villa was divided into prestigious apartments. The villa is characterized by a central body with three-arched loggias on two levels and is also famous thanks to the impressive greenhouse with a thin and elegant iron and glass structure in Art Nouveau style. In the past, it hosted exhibitions of the botanical varieties discovered by the first American owner Martin Clerc during his business trips.

THE LOCATION



The town of Griante lies on a plateau approx. 50 m above lake level, in front of Bellagio and with the Grigne mountains in the background. The town offers unique views of natural beauty. During the years, Griante has hosted famous people in every field. The most beautiful arias of La Traviata were composed by Giuseppe Verdi in Villa Ricordi, now called Villa Margherita. Stendhal’s masterpiece Chartreuse de Parme was mainly set in the town of Griante, and Longfellow dedicated wonderful lyrics to Griante. Also, Pope Pius XI, Queen Victoria of England, William II, Prince Umberto of Savoy, Chancellor Konrad Adenauer, and Nicholas II of Russia have stayed in the town. There are numerous beautiful panoramic walks in the hills and mountains behind Griante, e.g., that of the sanctuary of the Madonna delle Grazie di San Martino, which is also visible from the property. The Golf Club of Menaggio is a few minutes’ drive from the property, and Lugano is reachable in less than 30 minutes. St. Moritz can be reached in approx. 1.5 hours.

