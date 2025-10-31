Samsung Brings Its Web Browser to Windows with AI Ambitions

The company says the move supports its long-term “ambient AI” vision.

Samsung has launched a desktop version of its Samsung Internet browser for Windows 10 and Windows 11, marking its latest step toward expanding its software ecosystem beyond mobile devices. The company described the release as part of its broader plan to evolve the browser from “a PC app that waits for input” into an integrated AI platform.

Samsung says the Windows version of its browser will eventually play a key role in its “vision for ambient AI,” a concept that focuses on anticipating user needs and offering personalized, context-aware assistance across devices. The company hinted that the desktop browser could become a central hub for AI interactions that connect its Galaxy ecosystem with PCs.

The timing aligns with a broader trend of AI-powered browsers entering the market, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas, Microsoft Edge’s Copilot Mode, Opera Neon, and Perplexity’s Comet browser.

Cross-Platform Sync and Privacy Features

Samsung Internet for Windows allows users to sync bookmarks, browsing history, and autofill data across devices. It also includes tracker blocking and a privacy dashboard, features that reflect Samsung’s emphasis on user privacy.

However, these functions are likely only part of the picture. The company’s decision to reintroduce its Windows browser — after quietly pulling a previous version in 2024 — suggests a stronger focus on integrating AI-driven search and recommendations directly into web navigation.

Samsung Internet for Windows is available now in beta for Windows 10 (version 1809 and later) and Windows 11. Users can sign up via the official product page to test the early release.

Featured image credits: Samsung

