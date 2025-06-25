DMR News

Perplexity Comet Launches AI-Powered Browsing for Select Windows PCs

Perplexity has started rolling out an early version of its AI-powered browser, Comet, to a select group of Windows PC users. The launch remains limited to early testers who have signed up for the program. Previously, Comet was available exclusively on macOS for beta users.

Unlike traditional browsers, Comet leverages Perplexity’s AI models to offer an “agentic” browsing experience. This means the browser does more than just display search results; it anticipates user needs and actively assists with tasks such as online shopping, styling through a “Try On” feature, and managing unread emails.

Sign Up for Early Access

Perplexity has not revealed an official release date for the broader Windows rollout. Interested users can join the waitlist via Perplexity’s website to gain early access to Comet.

Perplexity’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, has confirmed that development for Comet on Android is progressing ahead of schedule. However, an exact launch date for Android devices has not been announced.

The Rise of AI-Powered Browsing and Agentic Search

AI-powered browsing is becoming a defining trend as tech companies integrate generative AI into web experiences. Google’s AI Overviews and AI Mode have set the stage by summarizing search results and delivering AI-generated content.

Agentic AI takes this a step further by anticipating and proactively addressing user needs rather than simply reacting to queries. This transition to proactive “agents” is reshaping how users interact with browsers and search platforms.

Perplexity is positioning Comet as a cutting-edge browser that blends AI-powered search with agentic features, enhancing user autonomy and task efficiency. With Windows as the current focus and Android coming soon, Comet aims to redefine how we browse the web.

Author’s Opinion

The promise of AI-powered, agentic browsers like Comet is compelling—they offer a smarter, more intuitive way to interact with the web that could significantly boost productivity. However, widespread adoption depends on how seamlessly these AI features integrate with everyday browsing habits and the privacy implications they raise. As AI continues to evolve, browsers that balance powerful assistance with user control and transparency will lead the way.

