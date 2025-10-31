Kansas City K9 Academy Recognized as a Leading Name in Dog Training Across Kansas City

Kansas City K9 Academy continues to raise the bar for professional dog training in the Kansas City area. Known for producing reliable, confident, and well-behaved dogs, the academy delivers tailored programs designed to meet the needs of both owners and their dogs through methods that focus on structure, consistency, and clear communication.

At the core of the academy’s success is its comprehensive board and train program, which provides an immersive environment for dogs to develop discipline and responsiveness under the guidance of experienced trainers. Each dog receives hands-on attention and consistent follow-through to ensure lasting results once they return home.

For owners who prefer a more personal approach, Kansas City K9 also offers private training sessions, allowing families to work directly with a trainer to address specific challenges, build better routines, and improve behavior at home and in public settings.

“Our goal has always been simple — to help owners build dependable relationships with their dogs through effective training and clear leadership,” said Ryan Hammontree, Founder of Kansas City K9 Academy. “We’re proud to be a trusted name in Kansas City, known for transforming dogs and helping owners enjoy stress-free companionship.”

Located in Lee’s Summit, Kansas City K9 Academy’s programs — including the renowned Gold Paw Program — are trusted by dog owners across the region who value real results and professional guidance.

﻿﻿