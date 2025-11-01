DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Meta Secures Nearly 1 GW of Solar Power to Support Expanding AI Energy Demands

ByJolyen

Nov 1, 2025

Meta Secures Nearly 1 GW of Solar Power to Support Expanding AI Energy Demands

Meta signed three major solar energy agreements this week totaling nearly 1 gigawatt of capacity, marking a significant step in its effort to supply the growing electricity needs of its artificial intelligence infrastructure. The deals bring Meta’s total solar procurement to over 3 gigawatts in 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to scale renewable energy as data center construction accelerates.

Image Credits: Pickpic

The social media giant announced two of the new agreements in Louisiana on Thursday, covering the environmental attributes of a combined 385 megawatts of electricity. Both projects are scheduled for completion within two years. Earlier in the week, Meta disclosed a separate 600-megawatt purchase from a large solar farm near Lubbock, Texas, which is expected to begin commercial operations in 2027.

Although the Texas installation will not directly supply Meta’s data centers, it will feed power into the regional grid, offsetting the company’s energy consumption. The Louisiana arrangements, however, involve the purchase of environmental attribute certificates (EACs)—also known as renewable energy certificates—that allow Meta to offset carbon emissions from its operations.

EACs were initially created when renewable generation was expensive compared with fossil fuels, enabling companies to pay a premium to support clean energy while compensating for their own emissions. These certificates were credited with encouraging early renewable energy development. However, with the cost of solar and wind power now lower than many fossil fuel sources, experts have raised concerns that EACs may no longer drive the same level of new project development.

Critics argue that as the electricity use of AI technologies continues to rise, companies relying solely on EACs risk overstating their climate progress. Experts have urged firms like Meta to fund or facilitate the construction of new renewable generation rather than depend primarily on credit-based offsets.

Featured image credits: Dima Solomin via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a press release editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

ELIT Revolutionizes Procurement with AI Powered eProcurement Solution
Nov 1, 2025 Ethan Lin
Faebl Studios Revolutionizes Addiction Treatment Marketing with Proven Digital Strategies
Nov 1, 2025 Ethan Lin
UniAdmissions Publishes A Guide Diving Into The Statistics Of The Oxbridge Gender Ratio In 2025
Nov 1, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801