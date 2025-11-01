Coinchange Releases 2025 LATAM Crypto Regulation Report, Mapping the Future of Stablecoins and Digital Assets Across Latin America

Coinchange, a global digital asset management and infrastructure platform, has released the LATAM Crypto Regulation Report 2025, a comprehensive study examining how Latin American markets are shaping the future of crypto and stablecoin regulation.

Developed in collaboration with leading fintechs, exchanges, and ecosystem partners, the report outlines the evolving legal frameworks, policy developments, and compliance trends that are redefining digital finance across Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, and beyond.

A Region Entering Its Regulatory Maturity

The 2025 edition marks a pivotal year in global crypto policy — and Latin America stands at the forefront.

Governments across the region are moving from uncertainty to structured oversight, introducing clear frameworks for stablecoin issuance, exchange licensing, and cross-border payments.

The report highlights:

– The regulatory transition from experimentation to enforcement; – How stablecoins are enabling compliant innovation and financial inclusion; – The interplay between fintech infrastructure, liquidity providers, and institutional participants in the region.

“Clarity in regulation is no longer a constraint — it’s a catalyst,” said Serge Ovsyanik, Director of Marketing at Coinchange. “This report brings together regional leaders to show how Latin America is creating a model for responsible innovation — one that combines transparency, stability, and growth.”

Contributors & Ecosystem Collaboration

The report was co-created with contributions from key industry leaders including Bitso, M⁰, CryptoMKT, Utila, Borderless, BitMart, Kast, Nexbridge, Nexplace, and Coinflow, among others.

Each provided unique perspectives on navigating compliance, building payment infrastructure, and developing products aligned with regional policy frameworks.

The collaborative effort underscores a shared goal across the ecosystem — to foster dialogue between regulators, fintechs, and institutional participants driving mainstream adoption.

Practical Case Studies

In addition to policy analysis, the report features real-world case studies, including how Coinflow enabled Argentina-based fintech Takenos to scale cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered instant settlement — doubling approval rates and achieving 28% monthly user growth.

These examples provide concrete insight into how compliance and innovation can coexist to accelerate regional growth.

About Coinchange

Coinchange Financials Inc. is a regulated digital asset platform providing institutional-grade yield, liquidity, and infrastructure solutions for fintechs, wallets, and financial institutions. Operating globally, Coinchange builds compliant access to decentralized finance and engineered yield strategies for digital assets.

