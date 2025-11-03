Dorogis Limited Sets New Standard in Critical Minerals with Data-Driven Approach and Global Expansion

Dorogis Limited, an African-based leader in mineral exploration, is transforming the global mining landscape by integrating cutting-edge technologies, ethical practices, and a strong commitment to sustainability. With its innovative approach to critical minerals, including lithium, tantalum, and rare earth elements, Dorogis is positioning itself as one of Africa’s most forward-thinking players in the industry.

Headquartered in Nigeria and with an expanding presence in Alberta, Canada, Dorogis combines traditional mining methods with modern AI, machine learning, and drone technology to accelerate exploration while maintaining high standards of governance and transparency. The company’s mission is to provide a responsible, sustainable supply chain for the global market while contributing to the ongoing energy transition and industrial growth.

“Our approach is not just about mining minerals, it’s about creating a scalable, responsible ecosystem that integrates the best of technology, transparency, and community engagement,” said Tolulope Fatunbi, CEO and Founder of Dorogis Limited. “We aim to bridge Africa’s rich geological potential with the growing global demand for critical materials in a way that benefits all stakeholders.”

A New Model for Critical Minerals Development

Dorogis Limited is setting a new standard in the mining industry with its “MineralTech” operating model. Combining field geology with advanced remote sensing, satellite analytics, AI-assisted prospectivity modeling, and drone-enabled surveys, the company is reducing exploration costs and improving discovery odds. Dorogis is focused on building a supply chain that not only prioritizes sustainability but also offers transparency from discovery to final product shipment.

“Our approach dramatically reduces the risks associated with exploration,” said Fatunbi. “By leveraging technology, we can make better decisions, faster, and with more certainty. The result is not only more efficient exploration but also a more accountable and traceable supply chain.”

Expanding Reach with a Focus on the Energy Transition

The company’s portfolio reflects the growing demand for materials critical to the energy transition. Dorogis is focused on key minerals like lithium, tantalum, and rare earth elements that are essential in the production of batteries, semiconductors, and other technologies powering the clean energy revolution. These minerals are found in abundance across Nigeria, and Dorogis is already leveraging advanced technologies to map and explore the vast mineral potential in the region.

Dorogis’ operations span multiple states in Nigeria, including Plateau, Nasarawa, and Kaduna, where it has employed advanced data tools like drone-enabled surveys and AI modeling to pinpoint high-potential mineral deposits. The company’s global outreach is further supported by its Canadian affiliate, Dorogis International, which facilitates the alignment of product specifications with international buyers.

Sustainability and Ethical Governance at the Core

In addition to its technological innovations, Dorogis is committed to sustainability, governance, and community involvement. The company has embedded robust ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) protocols into every aspect of its operations. From early-stage exploration to downstream processing, Dorogis ensures that local communities are engaged, environmental impact is minimized, and compliance with Nigerian and international regulations is maintained.

“We want our projects to be fully traceable and transparent,” said Fatunbi. “This is why we embed data transparency from the very first sample collected to the final product shipped. Our goal is to not only meet the expectations of regulators but exceed the requirements of global manufacturers who demand traceable, sustainable materials.”

Award Recognition: Best Sustainable Mining Company in Nigeria

Dorogis Limited was honored as the Best Sustainable Mining Company in Nigeria of 2025 by Best of Best Reviews. This prestigious recognition acknowledges Dorogis’ pioneering role in integrating advanced technologies with sustainable mining practices, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

The award underscores the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and responsible mining practices, which are becoming the gold standard for the future of mining in Nigeria and beyond. Dorogis’ use of innovative technologies like AI, machine learning, and drone-enabled surveys has been central to its ability to minimize environmental impacts and enhance discovery efficiency, further cementing its leadership position in sustainable mining.

A Vision for the Future of African Mining

Dorogis aims to revolutionize the mining industry in Africa by establishing a more transparent and sustainable supply chain that connects African minerals to the global market. By focusing on technology, governance, and community partnerships, Dorogis is setting a new standard for African mining companies, one that is transparent, scalable, and responsible.

“As Africa’s mineral wealth continues to be in high demand, we are creating a model that allows us to unlock that potential in a way that benefits everyone,” said Fatunbi. “By doing this right, Dorogis is helping lay the foundation for a new industrial ecosystem in Africa, one that is built on innovation, trust, and long-term growth.”

About Dorogis Limited

Dorogis Limited is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on discovering and responsibly developing critical minerals essential for the global energy transition. The company combines field geology with cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and drone-enabled surveys to identify and extract minerals such as lithium, tantalum, niobium, and rare earth elements. With operations in Nigeria and Canada, Dorogis is committed to sustainability, transparency, and community engagement. The company’s goal is to build a scalable, responsible supply chain for the global market while contributing to the energy transition.

