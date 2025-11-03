Purely Bella Skincare Announces Empowering Skincare Line for Women 40

Purely Bella Skincare: A Brand Built on Empowerment and Care

Purely Bella Skincare, a new beauty brand founded by veteran esthetician Cathi Carrier, offers a groundbreaking skincare line that empowers women to embrace aging gracefully and confidently. After over three decades of experience in the beauty industry, Carrier’s mission is clear: help women over 40 cherish their skin at every stage, not erase it. Purely Bella’s products are crafted with potent antioxidants, including astaxanthin, an ingredient not commonly used in skincare but proven to protect skin cells from damage, rejuvenating the skin barrier with gentleness and care.

Carrier’s decision to create Purely Bella stemmed from her desire to reach a broader audience with the same philosophy that has earned her an award-winning spa in Connecticut. The brand champions the idea of “pro-aging beautifully,” encouraging women to celebrate their age rather than resist it. Purely Bella is more than a skincare routine, it’s a movement for women to care for their skin and their inner radiance.

A Philosophy of Aging Beautifully

At the core of Purely Bella’s mission is the belief that aging is not an enemy, but a natural process that should be respected. The beauty industry often sells anti-aging products with promises to reverse time, but Purely Bella takes a different approach. The brand focuses on nourishing and enhancing the skin, honoring the wisdom that comes with every wrinkle, every line, and every softening contour. These are not signs of aging; they are markers of a life well-lived.

“Your skin doesn’t need to be ‘fixed,'” says Cathi Carrier, founder of Purely Bella. “It needs to be honored. Every wrinkle tells a story, and every line represents moments of joy, love, and personal growth.”

The skincare line is specifically designed for mature skin, featuring antioxidant-rich formulas to promote skin barrier repair. As women age, skin becomes more delicate and vulnerable, requiring products that are both effective and gentle. Purely Bella’s formulations include non-toxic, clean ingredients carefully selected to nourish the skin while avoiding harmful chemicals or fragrances. With ingredients like astaxanthin, an antioxidant 6,000 times more powerful than vitamin C, Purely Bella’s products offer a holistic approach to skincare, gentle yet highly effective.

Empowering Women Beyond Skincare

Purely Bella is not only about skincare. It’s about creating a community of women who feel empowered to embrace their age. As part of its commitment to empowering women, Purely Bella donates a portion of all sales to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to supporting causes close to its heart.

“Every woman deserves to feel confident in her skin,” says Carrier. “I created Purely Bella because I wanted to offer more than just great products. I wanted to build a brand that would change the way women view aging and self-care.”

Award Recognition: Best Clean Beauty Brand in Connecticut 2025

Purely Bella Skincare has been recognized as the “Best Clean Beauty Brand in Connecticut of 2025” by EvergreenAwards.com , a prestigious and exclusive authority in the beauty industry.

This honor highlights the company’s ongoing dedication to clean formulations, ethical practices, and its empowering pro-aging philosophy. The award underscores Purely Bella’s growing reputation as a trusted leader in skincare innovation for women over 40.

Pro-Aging: Changing the Narrative

Unlike many beauty brands that promote anti-aging solutions, Purely Bella is at the forefront of the pro-aging movement. The brand’s pro-aging philosophy encourages women to embrace their age with grace, rather than fight it. Purely Bella’s mission challenges societal norms that devalue women as they grow older, encouraging them to celebrate their beauty at every stage of life.

“We are redefining the narrative around aging,” says Carrier. “The message we’re sending is simple: aging is beautiful. We want to help women see their value at every age, because your best self is right in front of you, no matter how many birthdays you’ve had.”

Clean, Cruelty-Free, and Effective

Purely Bella’s commitment to clean beauty is unwavering. All products are formulated without harsh chemicals or harmful additives, focusing on gentle ingredients that nourish and restore the skin. Every product is cruelty-free, ensuring that no animals are harmed in the creation of their beauty line.

The brand’s dedication to integrity doesn’t stop at its ingredients. “We believe in beauty with purpose,” says Carrier. “It’s not just about what goes on your skin; it’s about making a positive impact in the world. That’s why we’re proud to support the Connecticut Cancer Foundation and empower women everywhere to embrace their beauty.”

About Purely Bella LLC

Purely Bella LLC is a skincare company founded by Cathi Carrier, an esthetician with over 32 years of experience in the beauty industry. With a commitment to clean, effective, and gentle skincare products for women over 40, Purely Bella combines antioxidant-rich formulations with a philosophy of aging beautifully. The brand is built on empowering women to embrace their age, offering products that support their skin’s health and vitality. A portion of all sales is donated to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, reflecting the company’s values of community support and wellness.

