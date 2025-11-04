Eduminds Learning Announces Global Expansion and Convocation Ceremony

Building a Global Identity in Higher Education

Eduminds Learning, a pioneering education technology company, has made remarkable strides in the education sector, rapidly evolving from a local startup to a global powerhouse in less than two years. With registered offices in four countries and a presence across 14 nations, the company has become a trusted name for delivering doctorate-level programs in collaboration with prestigious international universities, including its significant partnership with Kennedy University.

In collaboration with Kennedy University, Eduminds Learning now offers globally recognized, accredited degrees. This partnership ensures that students receive high-quality education backed by the legitimacy of a degree from Kennedy University, an institution renowned for its academic rigor and commitment to excellence. The degrees offered through this collaboration are widely recognized and respected around the world, providing graduates with the credibility and global recognition they need to succeed in the international job market. For more information about Kennedy University and the programs they offer, visit Kennedy University.

What truly sets Eduminds Learning apart is its extraordinary growth. Beginning with only two employees, the organization now boasts a workforce of over 100 professionals. This swift and strategic expansion highlights the company’s ability to blend academic collaboration with business innovation, setting a new standard for the delivery of higher education.

Recognized for Excellence: Prestigious Awards

As part of its journey, Eduminds Learning has garnered several prestigious accolades that underscore its influence and credibility in the global education sector. These include:

International Icon Awards 2024 – "Internationally Recognized Edtech for Higher Education Program Delivery"

International Eminence Awards 2024 – "Top Global Impact Edtech Institution of the Year"

International Grandeur Award 2025 – "Pioneer in Accredited Higher Education Program"

– “Pioneer in Accredited Higher Education Program” Bharat Gaurav Samman by Niti Aayog



These recognitions reflect Eduminds Learning’s commitment to advancing education and reshaping the perception of Indian education institutions on the global stage.

The Convocation Ceremony: Celebrating Global Achievements

On December 6th, 2025, Eduminds Learning will host its highly anticipated Convocation Ceremony at the Al Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai, UAE. This prestigious event marks a milestone in the company’s global expansion, bringing together graduates, partners, and educators to celebrate their academic achievements and the company’s commitment to empowering students through internationally accredited programs.

The convocation will be a significant occasion for the company and its global community, highlighting the successful collaboration between Eduminds Learning and its international partners, which has made it a leader in the edtech space.

Expanding Beyond Borders

Eduminds Learning has made deliberate efforts to build a global network by establishing registered offices in multiple countries, ensuring operational efficiency and outreach. The company has forged partnerships with leading universities worldwide, including Kennedy University , providing students with access to doctorate-level programs that prioritize both quality and accessibility. This network empowers Eduminds Learning to deliver internationally recognized programs tailored to the evolving needs of students and professionals.

Scaling in Numbers and Vision

One of Eduminds Learning’s standout achievements is its rapid scale in both workforce and revenue. From a team of just two employees to over 100 professionals in under two years, the company exemplifies how focused vision, dedication, and operational agility can drive unprecedented growth. This expansion is not only about headcount but also about creating sustainable frameworks that enable the company to stay aligned with its mission of transforming higher education.

Leadership Perspective on Growth

Eduminds Learning’s leadership attributes the company’s rapid success to a commitment to innovation and execution. A spokesperson from the company shared, “Our rapid growth within such a short time is proof that an education-first approach can have a profound impact. We set out with a simple vision: to make accredited higher education accessible globally, and today, we’re proud to have scaled that vision into an international presence. For us, growth is about more than numbers; it’s about creating lasting impact.”

Differentiating in a Competitive Market

In an increasingly competitive global edtech landscape, Eduminds Learning stands out for its unique combination of rapid expansion, both in terms of workforce and revenue, and its dedication to academic excellence. The company’s ability to merge academic collaboration with entrepreneurial initiatives, such as media and publishing ventures, gives it an edge over other education technology providers. Its ability to quickly transition from an Indian brand to an internationally recognized institution speaks volumes about its innovative approach to education.

The Path Ahead: Further Expansion and Innovation

Looking toward the future, Eduminds Learning plans to deepen its presence across additional countries while enhancing its existing partnerships with universities. The company’s goal remains to provide high-quality, accredited doctorate programs while continuously evolving with the demands of the global education market.

The company also aims to continue growing its brand identity, positioning itself not only as a leading provider of academic programs but also as a knowledge-driven enterprise through its media and publication platforms. With multiple awards under its belt and a vision for sustainable global impact, Eduminds Learning is poised to remain a leader in the global edtech sector.

About Eduminds Learning

Eduminds Learning is an international education technology company specializing in higher education programs, particularly doctorate-level courses, in collaboration with universities across the globe. Established less than two years ago, the company has rapidly grown from a two-person startup to an organization with over 100 employees and offices in four countries. The company has received multiple awards recognizing its contributions to higher education program delivery.

