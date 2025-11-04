OpenAI Signs $38 Billion Cloud Deal With Amazon to Expand AI Infrastructure

OpenAI has signed a $38 billion, seven-year agreement with Amazon for cloud computing services, marking one of the largest infrastructure deals in the artificial intelligence sector to date. The company said the partnership will help it scale agentic AI workloads and accelerate deployment of new systems across its growing portfolio of AI models.

Under the agreement, OpenAI will begin immediate use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) compute resources, with full capacity expected to be operational before the end of 2026. The contract includes provisions for further expansion into 2027 and beyond, enabling OpenAI to increase its reliance on Amazon’s infrastructure as demand for compute-intensive AI tasks continues to rise.

The announcement comes shortly after OpenAI’s recent corporate restructuring, which lifted previous requirements to seek Microsoft’s approval before purchasing cloud services from other providers. The change has allowed OpenAI to pursue multi-cloud strategies and diversify its computing footprint.

OpenAI said the Amazon partnership is part of its broader long-term plan to grow computing power, which includes more than $1 trillion in projected infrastructure spending over the next decade. The company has also announced data center projects with Oracle, SoftBank, and the United Arab Emirates, and has secured hardware supply agreements with Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom.

Industry analysts have viewed the scale of these investments cautiously, noting that the massive capital outlays by OpenAI and other technology firms could represent a developing AI market bubble, with escalating infrastructure costs outpacing demonstrable commercial returns.

Featured image credits: NurPhoto via Heute.at

