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NAACP Challenges xAI Over Use Of Nearly 50 Gas Turbines At Mississippi Data Center

ByJolyen

May 15, 2026

NAACP Challenges xAI Over Use Of Nearly 50 Gas Turbines At Mississippi Data Center

xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, is operating nearly 50 natural gas turbines at its Mississippi data center while avoiding state air pollution oversight through a regulatory classification that treats the units as “mobile” power plants.

The turbines are mounted on flatbed trailers, allowing them to qualify as mobile equipment under Mississippi regulations. That classification exempts the turbines from certain state air pollution rules for up to one year.

The arrangement has become the focus of legal action filed by the NAACP on behalf of nearby residents. The organization argues that emissions from the turbines are worsening air quality in a region that already faces pollution concerns.

This week, the NAACP asked a court to issue an injunction against xAI as part of the ongoing case.

Environmental Groups Dispute “Mobile” Classification

The lawsuit was filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of the NAACP. The legal complaint argues that the turbines are operating in violation of federal law despite their mobile designation under state rules.

According to the environmental group, federal regulations can still classify trailer-mounted power plants as stationary sources if they remain in place and operate in a fixed location. Stationary power plants are generally subject to stricter air pollution permitting and emissions oversight requirements.

The dispute centers on whether the turbines’ placement on trailers is enough to exempt them from regulations typically applied to permanent energy infrastructure.

xAI Continues Expanding Turbine Deployment

xAI has received permits for 15 turbines at the site. However, the total number of turbines operating at the data center has continued to increase.

A previous press release from the Greater Memphis Chamber stated that “about half” of the 35 turbines operating in May 2025 would remain at the location.

Since then, xAI has continued installing additional units. A local news report cited in the case said the company is currently operating 46 turbines at the site.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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