Evamed Introduces High-Frequency Handheld Ultrasound Scanner Designed for Aesthetic and Health Applications

Evamed, an innovative health technology brand specializing in ultrasound-based solutions, today announced the release of its latest high-frequency handheld ultrasound imaging device. Designed for aesthetic medicine and skin health assessment, the new model combines professional-grade imaging performance with intuitive usability—bridging the gap between medical precision and everyday health technology.

Picture: Evamed High-Frequency Handheld Ultrasound Scanner

The device features an 16/20 MHz high-frequency probe, capable of visualizing superficial skin structures in remarkable detail. This allows practitioners to clearly observe dermal layers, subcutaneous tissue, and vascular networks—key to ensuring precise filler placement, vascular safety mapping, and improved treatment outcomes in cosmetic and dermatological procedures.

Equipped with 192 elements and 64 channels, the scanner provides enhanced image resolution and signal accuracy, delivering clear and stable visualization even in fine skin layers. The system supports multiple imaging modes—B, B/M, Color, PDI, and PW Doppler—enabling both structural and blood flow assessments in real time.

To further support procedural accuracy, the device integrates needle guidance (In-Plane / Out-of-Plane) and automatic vessel measurement, providing real-time assistance for ultrasound-guided injections and minimally invasive procedures.

The scanner offers seamless compatibility with iOS, Android, and Windows systems, allowing flexible operation across mobile devices and computers. This cross-platform design makes it suitable not only for professional clinics but also for emerging health monitoring and educational applications.

Evamed previously introduced its widely adopted 3-in-1 wireless handheld ultrasound scanner , integrating linear, convex, and phased array probes for comprehensive body imaging. The new high-frequency model builds on that success, marking Evamed’s expansion from clinical diagnostics to broader ultrasound-based wellness technologies.

“We believe ultrasound technology should be accessible, portable, and meaningful in both medical and everyday health contexts,” said an Evamed spokesperson. “This new device reflects our vision—to make advanced imaging technology part of modern wellness and aesthetic care.”

The Evamed High-Frequency Handheld Ultrasound Scanner represents the company’s latest step in advancing high-resolution imaging for aesthetic and health-related applications.

Further details about the device and Evamed’s ultrasound technology portfolio can be found at www.evamedtech.com