Costa Rican Visionary Jose Daniel Duarte Launches AI Venture Studio to Empower Latin American Startups

Business leader Jose Daniel Duarte Camacho is proud to announce the creation of a venture studio that incubates and funds AI-driven businesses across Latin America. He hopes that it will become a catalyst for regional innovation in Latin America, potentially forming a LatAm “Silicon Valley” over the coming years.

“This new venture is about creating a clear path forward — one that empowers people, drives results, and builds a legacy of trust,” he explains.

As part of this approach, Duarte believes that the hub should be sustainable and run for years, not weeks, enhancing their potential for impact on real people’s lives.

“Our focus has always been growth with purpose — balancing innovation with operational excellence,” he added.

The hub, according to Duarte, required an extensive and detailed build-out process. Creating a culture that values aspects like creativity and accountability necessitated forming teams capable of cross-collaboration and effective communication.

This new venture is the culmination of more than two decades of experience where Duarte led innovative business ventures across Latin America. His expertise in multiple verticals, including FinTech, e-commerce and business agility, enabled him to take the helm and create a new innovation hub.

Overall, Duarte hopes the new initiative will inspire stakeholders and act as a catalyst for future business growth. The AI venture studio will give local entrepreneurs a better chance to offer their clients enduring value, allowing the business community in Latin America to mature and compete with global AI players.

