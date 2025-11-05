PeaKeen Launches Awards Manufacturing Services

PeaKeen, an international leading gifts manufacturer , has just announced the launch of its services dedicated specifically to manufacturing awards of all shapes and sizes. Working with event organizers, businesses, and clients of all kinds, they are dedicated to providing the highest quality awards on the market.

There is a wide range of different awards available at PeaKeen. This includes medals, which can be customized to fit any type of competition, with templates for soccer, archery, cycling, boxing, and much more. Meanwhile, their trophies include soccer trophies, crystal trophies, and branded small trophies, available in small quantities. There are also championship belts, lapel pins, and more, ensuring that PeaKeen can provide the specific awards.

As a manufacturing vendor with over 14 years of experience and 17 production lines in 2 digital factories, PeaKeen uses AR technology and dedicated workshops to ensure that each stage of the manufacturing process is carried out simultaneously, allowing it to keep the production line active at every stage. They welcome potential clients to take a closer look at their factory tour video on the website to get a closer look at how the production process goes.

Since launching in 2015, PeaKeen has handled clients with manufacturing needs of all scales, serving 100+ customers within 3 months of opening. Since then, they have refined their process, integrating new quality checks, strict screening for suppliers, and the integration of a sales team and service center that is designed to cater to the needs of clients, ensuring that their needs are met. The team has since won accolades, including the title of Alibaba’s best supplier.

With the addition of their new awards manufacturing services, PeaKeen aims to bring its expert craftsmanship to an even wider audience. They also produce a range of other products, such as challenge coins, keychains, jewelry, and cards. They have a range of product pages as well as a digital catalogue that potential clients can take a look at on their website to see the full range of what they offer.

PeaKeen welcomes any sports bodies, event organizers, and brands to get in touch, whether they want custom office trophies, specially-designed medals, or championship belts for specific competitions. Whatever the need, PeaKeen is eager to work with clients to ensure that they get awards of the quality and design that they want.

For more information about PeaKeen, use the contact details below: