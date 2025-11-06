DMR News

Pressmaster.ai Recognized as a Best-in-Class Marketing Partner in the 2025 Inc. Power Partner Awards

Nov 6, 2025

The annual list recognizes B2B companies that consistently empower founders, executives, and high-growth teams to scale trust, visibility, and revenue.

Pressmaster interviews users like a professional journalist, captures their ideas and tone, and builds a personal Digital Twin. This Digital Twin becomes the foundation for thought leadership, communication, and narrative positioning. Pressmaster then automates the entire content production cycle: idea capture, content creation, formatting, publishing, and performance improvements. This replaces the need for writers, strategists, agencies, content teams, or editors, while maintaining the authenticity of the leader’s voice.

On average, teams save significant time each week and experience faster inbound opportunities, clearer messaging, and stronger leadership presence. The automation also reduces the operational cost of content by up to 95 percent compared to building a traditional content team.

“We built Pressmaster because the most valuable asset a founder has is their thinking. But most of that thinking is never captured, structured, or shared,” said Alex Petrisor, Co-Founder of Pressmaster. “Our Digital Twin and Thought Leadership Agent make it effortless to communicate at scale. The goal is simple: help leaders be seen, understood, and trusted in the markets they want to win.”

“This award is meaningful because it comes directly from the community we serve,” said Raoul Plickat, Co-Founder of Pressmaster. “Our mission is to help leaders turn ideas into momentum. Influence is not optional. If you are not shaping the narrative in your industry, the narrative shapes you.”

The Inc. Power Partner Awards honor organizations that play a critical role in supporting entrepreneurs across brand building, visibility, hiring, and market expansion. Pressmaster is recognized this year for helping leaders convert their thinking into measurable business outcomes.

For more information or to view the full list of honorees, visit: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards

About Pressmaster

Pressmaster is the AI Thought Leadership Agent that builds your Digital Twin and automates your entire content operation. It interviews you like a journalist, captures your ideas and voice, and turns them into strategic communication that builds trust, visibility, and inbound opportunity across platforms. Companies use Pressmaster to scale their message, communicate consistently, and lead the conversations that matter. Learn more at www.pressmaster.ai

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

