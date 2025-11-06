BizPros Introduces Voice AI to Revolutionize Communication for Medical and Aesthetic Clinics

BizPros Sets a New Standard for Clinics: Voice AI That Converts Calls into Appointments 24/7

In a rapidly evolving medical and aesthetic landscape, many clinics face a pressing issue: the inability to capture every potential patient. Despite spending money on advertisements and generating leads, these clinics often lose valuable business because their phones go unanswered, especially after hours. Enter BizPros, a cutting-edge Business Promotion Agency, offering a transformative solution with its Voice AI technology. With BizPros’ Voice AI, clinics can now turn missed calls into appointments, ensuring every lead is nurtured and no opportunity slips away.

BizPros is not just another marketing agency; it’s a unique fusion of creativity, strategy, and automation. Founded by Yael Kimelman, a former lifestyle blogger and content strategist, and Tom Kaplan, a marketing expert with years of experience in technology and automation, BizPros offers an innovative solution for aesthetic and medical clinics. Their mission is clear: to make clinics more human and responsive with AI technology that works tirelessly, ensuring every caller is heard.

The Real Problem Clinics Face: Not Lack of Leads, But Lack of Response

While many businesses, especially medical and aesthetic clinics, spend substantial amounts on generating leads through digital marketing, the real challenge lies in what happens after the leads come in. Without proper response mechanisms in place, many potential patients are left unheard. A clinic’s inability to answer the phone, especially after hours, can result in lost opportunities.

BizPros tackles this challenge by providing an AI-powered solution that instantly responds to calls, even when the clinic staff is unavailable. The Voice AI system doesn’t simply answer calls; it engages in a natural conversation, answers inquiries, schedules appointments, and follows up with leads, all while maintaining the warmth and empathy expected from a live receptionist. This ability to automate communication while still providing a human-like interaction is key to BizPros’ success.

Bridging the Gap Between Technology and Empathy

At the heart of BizPros’ Voice AI system is its ability to bridge the gap between technology and empathy. Too often, automation is seen as a cold, mechanical process, devoid of the human connection that patients expect. BizPros is changing that perception by creating an AI system that feels personal, natural, and responsive.

Yael Kimelman, Founder of BizPros, emphasizes this approach: “Most clinics don’t have a lead problem, they have a response problem. Voice AI fixes that.” This focus on human connection sets BizPros apart from other marketing solutions, ensuring that every patient feels valued and heard, whether they’re calling during regular business hours or after hours.

The Transformation Clinics Experience When They Never Miss a Patient Call Again

The impact of BizPros’ Voice AI technology on clinics is profound. Many clinics that once struggled with missed calls and unconverted leads now see a steady stream of booked appointments, even outside business hours. By never missing a call, clinics can maintain a constant flow of potential patients, which directly translates to increased revenue.

Tom Kaplan, Co-Founder of BizPros, adds: “Our mission isn’t to replace people; it’s to make clinics more human, more responsive, and more profitable through AI.” With Voice AI, clinics can maintain their personal touch while automating repetitive tasks, allowing staff to focus on patient care rather than scrambling to respond to leads.

The Partnership Behind the Innovation: Yael Kimelman and Tom Kaplan

The innovation driving BizPros stems from the partnership between Yael Kimelman and Tom Kaplan. Yael’s background as a content strategist and her experience with helping small businesses find their voice online, combined with Tom’s expertise in AI-driven marketing and automation, made for a powerful combination. Together, they created a solution that addresses one of the most significant pain points in the medical and aesthetic industries: missed opportunities.

Yael and Tom are united by a common belief: AI should not replace human interaction but rather enhance it. Their collaborative efforts resulted in a Voice AI system that is custom-trained for each clinic, using their tone, language, and values to ensure the system feels like an extension of their team.

The Future of Patient Communication: How BizPros’ Voice AI Is Giving Clinics a 24/7 Human Touch

The future of patient communication is here, and it’s driven by Voice AI. By integrating AI into the communication process, BizPros enables clinics to respond to patients in real-time, book appointments automatically, and maintain a human connection with every interaction. Clinics can now provide 24/7 service, never missing a call, and ensuring that every lead is treated with the utmost care.

“Every missed call is a missed opportunity. With Voice AI, that never happens again,” says Yael Kimelman. This commitment to never missing a potential patient, combined with the technology’s natural, human-like response, has set a new standard in how clinics interact with patients.

Award Recognition: Best Voice AI Company in the US of 2025

BizPros has recently been recognized as the “Best Voice AI Company in the US of 2025”. This prestigious honor was announced by EvergreenAwards.com, a leading authority in the industry. The recognition reflects BizPros’ groundbreaking approach to Voice AI technology and its transformative impact on medical and aesthetic clinics.

You can read more about this prestigious award and BizPros’ achievement here on EvergreenAwards.com .

About BizPros

BizPros is a boutique Business Promotion Agency that specializes in Voice AI technology for medical and aesthetic clinics. Founded by Yael Kimelman and Tom Kaplan, BizPros merges creative content strategies with cutting-edge AI to provide automated yet personalized communication solutions. Their mission is to help clinics grow smarter by converting missed calls into booked appointments and ensuring that no patient is left unheard. For more information, visit BizPros Website .

Media Contact

Yael Kimelman

Founder, BizPros

Email: yael@businesspromotion.agency

Website: https://ai.businesspromotion.agency