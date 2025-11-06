Epic Games CEO Hails Google Antitrust Settlement as Milestone for Android Openness

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney praised Google’s proposed settlement in the companies’ ongoing antitrust dispute, calling it a “comprehensive solution” that strengthens Android’s vision as an open platform. The deal, announced Tuesday, would introduce sweeping reforms to Google’s app store policies, lowering developer fees and expanding options for in-app payments.

Google has made an awesome proposal, subject to court approval, to open up Android in the US Epic v Google case and settle our disputes. It genuinely doubles down on Android's original vision as an open platform to streamline competing store installs globally, reduce service fees… https://t.co/Q6E4XE3ych — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) November 5, 2025

Under the proposed agreement — which still requires judicial approval — Google will allow Android developers to direct users to alternative payment systems both inside their apps and through external web links. The company will also cap developer fees at either 9% or 20%, depending on the type of transaction and when the app was first installed.

In a post on X, Sameer Samat, Google’s President of the Android Ecosystem, said the reforms aim to “expand developer choice and flexibility, lower fees, and encourage more competition, all while keeping users safe.” If approved, the settlement would formally resolve Epic’s antitrust case against Google.

Exciting news! Together with Epic Games we have filed a proposed set of changes to Android and Google Play that focus on expanding developer choice and flexibility, lowering fees, and encouraging more competition all while keeping users safe. If approved, this would resolve our… — Sameer Samat (@ssamat) November 5, 2025

Sweeney described the proposal as “awesome,” saying it “genuinely doubles down on Android’s openness.” He contrasted Google’s approach with Apple’s App Store, which he criticized for “blocking all competing stores and leaving payments as the only vector for competition.”

Epic sued both Apple and Google in 2020, accusing them of running anti-competitive app store ecosystems that restricted developers and extracted excessive fees. While Apple largely prevailed in its case, it was required to allow external payment links. Google, by contrast, lost its appeal in July, when a jury concluded that its Play Store policies had stifled competition and required reform.

Following the verdict, Sweeney announced plans to bring the Epic Games Store to Android, saying that true app distribution freedom would soon become possible on the platform.

Apple has continued to defend its business model, saying its restrictions are necessary to protect consumers and maintain App Store security. The company’s Services division, which includes the App Store, reported $28.75 billion in revenue last quarter, a 15% year-over-year increase, underscoring the financial stakes of the ongoing app store debates.

Featured image credits: Sergey Galyonkin via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.