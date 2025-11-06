Ashmara Lawrence Empowers Women to Build Generational Wealth

Rewriting the Financial Narrative for Women

Ashmara Lawrence is a Certified Financial Education Instructor, Certified Personal Finance Wellness Consultant, and a recognized women’s wealth strategist who is committed to changing the financial landscape for ambitious, first-generation earners. As the founder of Ashmara Lawrence Financial Coaching, she helps women transform their income into long-term wealth by offering a blend of strategic planning, faith-aligned guidance, and proven financial systems. With a focus on empowering women to achieve financial success, Lawrence’s approach offers practical strategies and a mindset shift that extends far beyond just budgeting.

Her journey to becoming a trusted voice in financial education is an inspiring story of resilience. Once living paycheck to paycheck and navigating numerous financial setbacks, Ashmara Lawrence rebuilt her life through disciplined budgeting, debt elimination, strategic credit growth, and spiritual renewal. What started as a deeply personal financial transformation grew into a mission-driven platform aimed at equipping women with the tools, confidence, and mindset to build generational wealth.

Today, she is leading a movement that is helping women break through financial barriers and step into their full potential. Lawrence’s message is simple but powerful: Wealth is not just about money , it’s about wholeness, stewardship, and purpose.

A Self-Taught Journey to Financial Empowerment

Before becoming a financial educator, Ashmara Lawrence did not have access to a blueprint for financial success. She grew up without wealth, financial guidance, or easy opportunities. Instead of waiting for life to change or relying on external resources, she took matters into her own hands. Driven by a determination to improve her financial situation, Lawrence dove into books, online courses, and financial podcasts. She spent countless hours at the library learning about money management, credit, debt elimination, and wealth-building.

This self-taught approach not only helped her raise her credit score, pay off significant debt, and turn financial chaos into clarity, but it also provided her with the confidence and knowledge to guide others on a similar journey. Over time, she formalized her education by becoming a Certified Financial Education Instructor and a Certified Personal Finance Wellness Consultant to ensure she could offer the highest level of expertise to her clients.

Her personal story is one of triumph over adversity, and it serves as a beacon of hope for those who feel stuck in their financial journey. As Lawrence continues to expand her reach, she is now using her experiences to inspire and empower women everywhere to take control of their financial destinies.

A Unique Approach to Financial Coaching

What makes Ashmara Lawrence’s approach to financial coaching unique is her emphasis on mindset. Rather than focusing solely on numbers, Lawrence understands that lasting financial transformation requires a shift in mindset. Her background in early childhood education has been invaluable in her coaching practice, as it allows her to meet clients where they are, breaking down complex financial concepts in a way that is accessible, empowering, and easy to digest.

Most financial coaches focus on budgeting or credit repair, but Lawrence goes beyond these basics. She teaches her clients how to become the MVPs of their financial lives, helping them to build a wealth-building plan that aligns with their values and long-term goals. Her coaching is rooted in both practical strategies and mindset work, ensuring her clients walk away not only with a clearer understanding of their finances but with a transformed belief system that empowers them to act.

“My mission is to help women go beyond just managing money; I want them to become confident in their ability to create financial legacies that can be passed down for generations,” says Ashmara Lawrence.

Expanding the Impact Through Nonprofit Work

In addition to her coaching practice, Ashmara Lawrence is dedicated to expanding her impact through her nonprofit organization. This organization focuses on providing financial education and economic empowerment to underserved communities. Lawrence’s mission is to break the cycles of financial struggle that affect so many, especially women of color, by opening doors to financial education and resources that can transform their lives.

Her nonprofit work complements her financial coaching, as she works tirelessly to ensure that women , regardless of their background , have access to the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to thrive financially. As Lawrence continues to push forward with her nonprofit initiatives, her goal is clear: to provide a roadmap to wealth-building for those who may not have had access to such resources in the past.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout her career, Ashmara Lawrence has received several accolades for her contributions to the financial education field. She is a certified Woman-Owned Business in Maryland and has earned recognition as a grant recipient of the Hello Alice x FedEx Bootcamp program. In addition to her coaching practice, Lawrence is also a forum leader for WBENC-Greater DMV, where she advocates for women entrepreneurs and works to help them access state procurement and business opportunities.



Recently, Ashmara Lawrence has been recognized as the “Best Personal Finance Consultant for Women in Maryland of 2025.”

This distinguished honor was announced and is now live on BestofBestReview.com , a prestigious and exclusive authority in the personal finance industry. The award highlights her continued excellence, dedication, and impact in empowering women to take control of their financial futures through education and strategic wealth-building.

Lawrence’s commitment to empowering women and communities has not gone unnoticed, and she continues to receive praise for her work both within the financial industry and beyond.

About Ashmara Lawrence Financial Coaching

Ashmara Lawrence Financial Coaching is dedicated to helping high-achieving women, particularly first-generation earners, transform their income into long-term wealth. The company offers financial coaching services that integrate financial literacy, mindset work, and faith-based principles. Through customized coaching plans, Ashmara Lawrence helps clients understand their finances, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom. Her mission is to break financial barriers, empower women, and create lasting financial legacies.

