Australia Adds Reddit to Upcoming Under-16 Social Media Ban

Reddit will be included in Australia’s upcoming ban on social media use by children under 16, Communications Minister Anika Wells announced on Wednesday. The measure, set to take effect on December 10, will require major platforms to block access to underage users or face significant penalties.

Alongside Reddit, the government confirmed that Australian streaming site Kick will also be covered under the new law. They join previously named platforms including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Wells described the list as a “starting point”, suggesting that additional platforms could be added later.

The inclusion of YouTube came after industry pushback, as the platform was initially exempted on the grounds of being an educational resource. Following objections from other companies subject to the ban, Australia opted to include it for consistency.

The legislation, which passed in late 2024, places responsibility on platform operators rather than parents to enforce age restrictions. Companies that fail to take “reasonable steps” to prevent users under 16 from accessing their platforms could face fines of up to AU$49.5 million (approximately US$32 million).

“There’s a time and place for social media in Australia, but there’s not a place for predatory algorithms, harmful content, and toxic popularity meters manipulating Australian children,” Wells said. “Online platforms can target children with chilling control. We are mandating they use that sophisticated technology to protect them.”

The policy marks one of the most aggressive social media regulations in the world aimed at limiting youth exposure to online platforms, as governments globally continue to debate how best to safeguard children from the psychological and privacy risks of digital engagement.

Featured image credits: Eva Blue via Flickr

