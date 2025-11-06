Discord Expands Family Center Tools to Give Parents More Insight Into Teen Activity

Discord is introducing a set of Family Center updates aimed at giving parents greater visibility into their teenagers’ activity on the platform, while maintaining a level of user privacy for younger members. The new tools will begin rolling out over the next week, the company announced.

Parents and guardians will now be able to view all purchases made by their teens over the previous seven days, as well as track time spent in voice and video calls across direct messages, servers, and group chats. They’ll also be able to see the top five users and servers their teen has interacted with most frequently during the past week.

Another new feature lets teens choose to notify a guardian whenever they report another user or piece of content to Discord. In those cases, guardians will receive an email confirming that a report was filed — though no details about the report itself will be shared, encouraging conversations rather than surveillance.

Discord is also adding guardian-managed settings within Family Center. Parents will have the option to control who can send direct messages to their teen, whether sensitive content filters are enabled, and access to data privacy settings. Both teens and guardians will have access to the same Family Center dashboard, ensuring transparency on both sides.

To activate Family Center, guardians and teens must link their accounts through the Discord app by navigating to User Settings → Family Center.

Discord said the changes were designed “with teens in mind,” emphasizing a balance between independence and parental support. The company reaffirmed that guardians cannot read message content or access private conversations.

The expansion comes amid increased scrutiny of youth safety on digital platforms. Earlier this year, New Jersey’s attorney general sued Discord, alleging that the platform misled parents about its safety controls and failed to protect children from potential risks.

