Netflix Reportedly Planning Major Push Into Video Podcasts for 2026

ByJolyen

Nov 6, 2025

Netflix is preparing to make a major expansion into video podcasting next year, with plans to launch a large slate of licensed and original shows as part of its 2026 content strategy, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Bloomberg.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix has sent “dozens of requests” to leading talent agencies, including WME, UTA, and CAA, as it seeks to secure partnerships with high-profile creators and existing podcast franchises ahead of a Q1 2026 rollout. The company’s goal is to launch the feature with a robust catalog of shows that already have established audiences.

The move follows Netflix’s recent licensing agreements with Spotify Studios and The Ringer, both of which are set to deliver video podcast programming to the platform early next year. The initial lineup includes nine sports-focused shows, such as The Bill Simmons Podcast and The Zach Lowe Show, alongside popular titles like Serial Killers and The Rewatchables.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Netflix is also in advanced licensing talks with iHeartMedia, one of the largest podcast publishers globally and the producer of Stuff You Should Know and The Breakfast Club. Sources familiar with the discussions said Netflix is seeking an exclusivity deal that would prevent those shows from appearing on YouTube, currently the largest podcast viewing platform, which surpassed one billion monthly podcast viewers in early 2025.

By expanding into podcasts, Netflix is positioning itself to compete more directly with Spotify and YouTube in the rapidly growing video podcasting sector. The company is reportedly planning to integrate podcasts directly within its streaming interface, allowing users to watch or listen to them alongside traditional films and TV shows.

