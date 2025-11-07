DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Finance Latest Newsbreak

Airbnb Shares Climb After Revenue Beat and Upbeat Fourth-Quarter Outlook

ByJolyen

Nov 7, 2025

Airbnb Shares Climb After Revenue Beat and Upbeat Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Airbnb shares rose by as much as 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday following third-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street expectations and a stronger-than-anticipated forecast for the final quarter of the year.

According to data compiled by LSEG, Airbnb reported earnings per share of $2.21, slightly below analysts’ consensus of $2.34, but revenue of $4.10 billion, above the $4.08 billion estimate. The figure marked a 10% increase from $3.73 billion in the same period last year. The company posted net income of $1.374 billion, or $2.21 per share, compared with $1.368 billion, or $2.13 per share, a year earlier.

For the fourth quarter, Airbnb projected revenue between $2.66 billion and $2.72 billion, exceeding the midpoint of analyst expectations at $2.67 billion. In a letter to shareholders, the company described the period as “another strong quarter,” highlighting feature rollouts such as improved maps, updated cancellation policies, and a “reserve now, pay later” option.

Airbnb said it continues to drive growth through four priorities: improving its service, expanding globally, broadening its offerings, and integrating artificial intelligence into its app.

Operationally, the company reported 133.6 million nights and experiences booked, a 9% year-over-year increase, surpassing the 131.75 million forecast by StreetAccount. Gross booking value — which includes host earnings, service fees, cleaning charges, and taxes — reached $22.9 billion, a 14% increase from the prior year and above analyst expectations of $21.9 billion.

Airbnb’s adjusted EBITDA reached $2.1 billion, the highest quarterly figure in the company’s history.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Texas Sues Roblox Over Alleged Failure to Protect Children From Online Predators
Nov 7, 2025 Jolyen
MGW Law Partners Strengthens Medical Malpractice Advocacy in Fayetteville, AR
Nov 7, 2025 Ethan Lin
Words of Veterans Publishes Veterans Day Tribute: Service through Storytelling
Nov 7, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801