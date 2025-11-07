Airbnb Shares Climb After Revenue Beat and Upbeat Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Airbnb shares rose by as much as 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday following third-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street expectations and a stronger-than-anticipated forecast for the final quarter of the year.

According to data compiled by LSEG, Airbnb reported earnings per share of $2.21, slightly below analysts’ consensus of $2.34, but revenue of $4.10 billion, above the $4.08 billion estimate. The figure marked a 10% increase from $3.73 billion in the same period last year. The company posted net income of $1.374 billion, or $2.21 per share, compared with $1.368 billion, or $2.13 per share, a year earlier.

For the fourth quarter, Airbnb projected revenue between $2.66 billion and $2.72 billion, exceeding the midpoint of analyst expectations at $2.67 billion. In a letter to shareholders, the company described the period as “another strong quarter,” highlighting feature rollouts such as improved maps, updated cancellation policies, and a “reserve now, pay later” option.

Airbnb said it continues to drive growth through four priorities: improving its service, expanding globally, broadening its offerings, and integrating artificial intelligence into its app.

Operationally, the company reported 133.6 million nights and experiences booked, a 9% year-over-year increase, surpassing the 131.75 million forecast by StreetAccount. Gross booking value — which includes host earnings, service fees, cleaning charges, and taxes — reached $22.9 billion, a 14% increase from the prior year and above analyst expectations of $21.9 billion.

Airbnb’s adjusted EBITDA reached $2.1 billion, the highest quarterly figure in the company’s history.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

