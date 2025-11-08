The Shulman Group Acquires Da Vinci Broom

Revolutionizing the Cleaning Industry

The Shulman Group has officially announced the acquisition of Da Vinci Broom, a pioneering cleaning tool that promises to change the way people sweep. Known for its first-of-its-kind patented curved design, Da Vinci Broom addresses inefficiencies in traditional brooms, providing a faster, more effective, and more comfortable sweeping experience.

With a design that funnels debris into a concentrated pile, Da Vinci Broom minimizes the scattering effect commonly seen with straight-edged brooms. The tool features a low-profile head, allowing it to easily slide under furniture and cabinets. Its telescopic pole adjusts from 28 to 56 inches, making it adaptable for users of different heights. Whether in the home or the workplace, Da Vinci Broom streamlines the sweeping process, saving time and reducing physical strain.

Key Features:

Patented, curved design

Adjustable telescopic pole (28–56 inches)

Lightweight – weighs under 2 lbs

Flared edges to create a tidy pile in the center

Cuts sweeping time in half

Low-profile head for hard-to-reach areas

A Revolutionary Approach to Cleaning

The Shulman Group is reshaping the cleaning tools market with the acquisition of Da Vinci Broom. Traditional brooms, with their straight edges, often cause debris to scatter in multiple directions. The curved design of Da Vinci Broom channels dirt into a single pile, making sweeping faster, easier, and more effective. This new approach is poised to set a higher standard in the cleaning industry.

“The Da Vinci Broom was designed to solve an everyday problem in a smarter way,” said Ivan Shulman, Founder of The Shulman Group. “We’re excited to offer a tool that makes cleaning tasks more efficient for households and businesses alike.”

From Concept to Creation

The story of Da Vinci Broom began seven years ago, when Marty Currier, a former safety manager at Keebler, grew frustrated with the inefficiency of traditional brooms while watching employees clean factory floors. Seeing an opportunity for improvement, Currier began developing prototypes in his garage. After refining his design, he created the curved broom, which funnels dirt into the center, minimizing spills and reducing cleaning time. This innovation was a game-changer for both residential and commercial cleaning.

How Da Vinci Broom Works

At the heart of Da Vinci Broom’s effectiveness is its unique, patented curved design. The shape of the broom allows debris to flow naturally toward the center, eliminating the mess caused by traditional brooms. The design also reduces strain on the user’s body, making it ideal for people who clean frequently or for extended periods. The lightweight build and ergonomic handle further enhance comfort, offering both convenience and efficiency in a single tool.

“The curved design is deceptively simple yet incredibly effective,” said Shulman. “It redefines how we think about sweeping, offering measurable improvements in both efficiency and user experience.”

Versatility for Every Environment

Da Vinci Broom is designed to perform well in a variety of settings, making it a versatile tool for both personal and professional use. Whether cleaning in homes, offices, restaurants, or warehouses, Da Vinci Broom offers an effective, time-saving solution. For businesses, particularly those that require frequent cleaning, the broom helps maintain cleanliness without the need for extra labor.

“The beauty of Da Vinci Broom is its adaptability,” Shulman commented. “Whether you’re cleaning a small kitchen or a large warehouse, this broom gets the job done quickly and efficiently.”

About The Shulman Group

The Shulman Group is a forward-thinking company dedicated to creating innovative consumer products that address everyday challenges. With a focus on practicality and performance, the company’s mission is to enhance the lives of its customers through cutting-edge designs and functional solutions.

For more information about Da Vinci Broom, visit www.davincibroom.com .

Media Contact

Ivan Shulman

Founder, The Shulman Group

Email: ivan.shulman@davincibroom.com

Website: www.davincibroom.com