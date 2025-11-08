Shein Gains Momentum Among Young Shoppers as Primark Faces Pressure to Stay Relevant

As online retailers such as Shein and Vinted continue to capture the attention of younger consumers, Primark is seeing signs of strain on the UK high street. The retailer reported a 3.1% decline in like-for-like sales across the UK and Ireland in the year to September, attributing the dip to a “weak” consumer environment and fewer winter clothing sales following last year’s mild autumn.

Analysts say the results reflect a wider shift in how younger shoppers buy clothes. “While the UK clothing market is seeing subdued growth, Primark has significantly underperformed the overall market,” said Tamara Sender-Ceron, associate director at Mintel, citing “increased competition” from low-cost online platforms.

Unlike its digital-first rivals, Primark remains a store-only retailer, a limitation in an era where convenience and doorstep delivery shape shopping habits. Online marketplaces such as Shein and Temu offer even lower prices, larger selections, and home delivery — features that have eroded Primark’s appeal among budget-conscious buyers.

At Primark’s flagship store on Oxford Street, shoppers told the BBC that their habits had shifted. Serena Milius, a 34-year-old finance manager from Tooting, said her wardrobe is now “90% Shein.” She visits Primark only for small essentials like socks and candles, explaining that Shein has become her main source for clothing.

Others, like Martha, a 23-year-old student in Leeds, have turned away from fast fashion altogether. She still buys basics at Primark but prefers higher-quality items from Weekday, Zara, and independent retailers. “With Primark, it’s not always a lasting item,” she said.

While foot traffic remains strong, some shoppers describe the in-store experience as increasingly off-putting. Abbi Lily, a 24-year-old content creator near Bournemouth, said she finds Primark’s sprawling stores “overwhelming” and “overstimulating.” Once a regular customer, she feels prices are no longer as low as they used to be. “They just don’t have the bargains as much anymore,” she said, adding that she now shops second-hand on Vinted and Depop to be more “intentional” with her purchases.

A Primark spokesperson defended the brand’s value proposition, stating that 85% of its products are priced at £10 or less and that it “continually benchmarks” its prices against competitors.

Meanwhile, Shein continues to expand aggressively. The China-based retailer uses AI-driven design tools to track online trends and launch thousands of new styles daily, according to Mintel. A May survey by the firm found that 46% of UK women aged 16 to 34 had purchased fashion items from Shein within the previous year.

Shein’s growth extends beyond digital platforms. The company has hosted pop-up stores in London and this week opened its first permanent retail space inside a Paris department store, where long queues formed on opening day. “You can buy anything from Shein,” said one shopper waiting to enter. “It’s such a cool thing for people my age who are struggling in this economy.”

However, Shein’s popularity continues to face criticism over its environmental impact and factory working conditions. At the Paris launch, protesters gathered outside, urging consumers to boycott the brand.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.