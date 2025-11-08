Brian James Launches New Time Travel Adventure Series A Time And A Place

A Time And A Place, Novel Series



When three close friends stumble upon an ancient portal hidden deep within an underground cave structure, they’re thrust into a dangerous journey across time itself. Alex, Tilly, and Max find themselves leaping between eras, from alien worlds with strange creatures to the shadowy catacombs beneath medieval Rome, all while being hunted by ruthless enemies who will stop at nothing to capture them.

Aimed primarily at teens and young adults but designed to resonate across generations, A Time And A Place combines high-stakes action with quick-witted humor and heartfelt friendship. It’s a story about loyalty in the face of impossible odds, the courage required for risk-taking, and the unbreakable bonds that hold us together when everything falls apart. The novel explores universal themes that speak to anyone who has ever valued friendship above all else or dreamed of embarking on an adventure beyond the ordinary.

A Story Born from Adventure



Brian James brings a unique and multifaceted perspective to storytelling. His career as a professional photographer, capturing fleeting moments on stages and incredible landscapes across continents, has honed his ability to create vivid, cinematic scenes where every second counts and every detail matters. This visual sensibility translates beautifully to the written word, allowing readers to see, feel, and experience each moment alongside the characters. Add to that, his eclectic background as a musician who once recorded at the BBC, and you have an author who understands rhythm, pacing, and emotional resonance in ways that elevate the narrative beyond simple adventure.

James’ diverse creative background has given him a keen eye for authentic detail and genuine emotion. His years behind the camera taught him how to frame a scene for maximum impact, while his musical training helps him understand the importance of tempo and knowing exactly when to slow down for reflection or speed up for heart-pounding action.

Now, James channels all those accumulated skills into fiction that moves at breakneck speed while never losing sight of the heart at its core. The result is a reading experience that feels both cinematic and deeply personal, a story that readers can see playing out like a movie while simultaneously connecting with on an emotional level.

Three Friends, One Wild Ride

The trio’s dynamic is electric and instantly relatable: Alex, the protective leader determined to keep everyone alive no matter the cost; Tilly, the fearless thrill-seeker living out her greatest adventure with unbridled enthusiasm; and Max, the reluctant genius whose homemade inventions have a spectacular habit of backfiring at the worst possible moments. Their banter is sharp and authentic, their loyalty fierce and unwavering, and their ability to find trouble in every era they visit? Absolutely legendary.

Each character brings something unique to the group dynamic. Alex’s level-headed leadership often clashes with Tilly’s impulsive nature, while Max’s brilliant but unpredictable inventions provide both salvation and chaos in equal measure. Together, they form a friendship that feels genuine and lived-in, the kind readers will recognize from their own lives.

“These characters have lived in my imagination for years,” says James. “They’re based on the kind of friendships we all treasure, the ones where you’d follow each other through a portal into the unknown, even if you know it’s going to be absolute chaos. I wanted to capture that special chemistry that exists between people who truly understand each other, who can communicate with a single glance, and who would literally travel through time to protect one another.”

More Than One Adventure

A Time And A Place is structured as interconnected stories, launching readers into an expansive series that promises multiple books of time-traveling mayhem and discovery. This innovative storyline allows readers to experience multiple adventures while setting up the larger mysteries that will unfold throughout the series.

The second book in the series is already in development, with plans to deepen the mystery surrounding the ancient portals and explore new historical eras that will challenge the trio in unexpected ways. James has mapped out an ambitious multi-book arc that will take readers on a journey spanning centuries and continents, each installment building on the last while standing alone as a complete adventure.

Join the Inner Circle

Fans of the series can sign up for exclusive perks at Brian James’ website. Members of the Inner Circle receive early notification of Book 2’s launch, often weeks before the general public announcement. They will also receive a free chapter excerpt before public release, allowing them to be among the first to continue the journey alongside Alex, Tilly, and Max.

Additional benefits include behind-the-scenes insights into the creation of the series, revealing the research and creative process that brings each historical era to life. Members discover character trivia that didn’t make it into the published books, including deleted scenes and alternate storylines that James considered during the writing process. The Inner Circle also receives the occasional “Note From the Author’s Desk,” a series of personal reflections on writing the series, the challenges of crafting authentic time-travel adventures, and the inspiration behind key plot points and character decisions.

This exclusive community represents James’ commitment to engaging directly with his readers and building a relationship that extends beyond the pages of the books themselves.

About Brian James



Brian James is a Sydney-based author, professional photographer with a passion for adventure, both behind the lens and on the page. His career has taken him to remote landscapes on several continents, always with a camera in hand and a story waiting to be told.

Alongside his passion for photography, James has also nurtured a passion for storytelling, originally manifested through his lens and now in the pages of this new fiction series. James’ love of music, photography, and storytelling has all converged in this debut fiction series, which represents not just a new chapter in his creative journey but the fulfillment of a long-held dream to share the stories that have lived in his imagination for decades. He is also a Latin music lover and resides in Sydney, Australia, with his partner Betty.

A Time And A Place represents the culmination of years spent nurturing stories that celebrate friendship, courage, and the thrill of stepping into the unknown. It’s a love letter to the power of imagination and the enduring bonds of true friendship, wrapped in an adventure that spans time itself.

Here’s what readers have to say about A Time And A Place:

Paul M: “Amazing read! Couldn’t put it down.”

Valerie P: “So glad I read this book. The story flowed so well, and the three main characters were a delight.”

Danielle C: “I absolutely loved Tilly and her innocent, fun approach to the world. We need more people like Tilly.”

David W: “This storyline has so much potential. I’m excited for the next installment and to see where the trio’s next adventure takes them.”

A Time And A Place is available now in ebook, paperback, and hardcover formats on Amazon , with distribution planned for international markets.

