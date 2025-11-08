Inessa Danushevskaya Announces New Album and Expands Her Music Empire with Chicago Destiny Band

Inessa Danushevskaya A Journey That Transcends Borders

Inessa Danushevskaya, known professionally as INESSA, is an artist whose music tells the story of a journey that spans continents and cultures. Born and raised in Kiev, Ukraine, her musical journey began with a passion for folk instruments and jazz vocals. Through dedication and reinvention, Inessa transformed her love for music into an international career, bridging the gap between European soul and American rhythm.

Having graduated from the prestigious Kiev Music College for Performing Arts, Inessa majored as a band leader of folk instruments and earned a degree in jazz vocals and accordion. In 1993, she made the bold decision to move to the United States, where she began her journey as a singer, composer, and vocal producer. This transition marked a new chapter in her life, as she set out to share her cultural heritage through her music.

Inessa’s early years in the U.S. were marked by a commitment to creating music that resonated with both her roots and her new home. Her talent soon caught the attention of international audiences, and by 2014, she won the People’s Choice Award at the Hollywood International Entertainment Competition. This achievement was the beginning of a series of accolades that followed, including awards in Russia for best movie song and in France for best performance. In 2015, she was a finalist in Latvia’s Jurmala festival for her Russian song “Talked to Myself.”

Her distinct sound – a blend of European soul and American rhythm – became her signature. Through her albums and performances, she conveyed emotions, stories, and experiences that transcended language. In 2018, she received The Academia Award for best pop, hip hop, and funk songs for four of her original pieces. The following year, she was honored with the Executive Award for her outstanding contribution to the music industry.

A New Era in Music From Russian to English

Inessa’s artistic journey continues to evolve as she works on her upcoming projects, including an English version of her album In My Dreams I Fly and a brand-new album titled This is Love. These albums reflect her ever-changing sound and deeper exploration of the universal language of music. In her own words: “Music has no borders – it’s the language of the soul.”

Her work carries the emotional depth of her European roots, yet incorporates the vibrant energy of American sound. The result is a unique fusion that captivates audiences worldwide. In My Dreams I Fly will feature a European flavor while incorporating a fresh English perspective, demonstrating her ability to blend genres, languages, and cultures seamlessly.

Authenticity in Every Note

What sets Inessa apart from other artists is her commitment to authenticity. As a composer, producer, and vocalist, she ensures that every aspect of her music reflects her personal journey. “I don’t follow trends; I follow feelings,” Inessa says. Her songs aren’t simply about catchy tunes; they speak to the heart, connecting deeply with listeners from various backgrounds.

From the inception of her career in Kiev to her rise in Hollywood, Inessa’s music has always been a reflection of her life’s journey. She believes every song she writes carries a piece of her story – from her roots in Ukraine to her experiences as an immigrant in the U.S. “Every song I write carries a part of my journey – from Kiev to Hollywood and beyond,” she shares.

The Power of Performance

In addition to her successful recordings, Inessa has taken her talents to the stage, producing two major concerts. In 2015, she produced Who is Who in Russian Chicago, followed by Who Is Who in Hollywood in Los Angeles in 2016. These performances showcased her ability to connect with audiences both culturally and emotionally, solidifying her status as an artist who brings passion and energy to every performance.

Her performances are more than just concerts – they are an experience that tells the story of her journey. Through each note, Inessa invites her audience into her world, allowing them to feel the emotions, challenges, and triumphs she has encountered along the way.

A Bright Future Ahead

As she continues to build on her success, Inessa has signed with Bentley Records, an international record label based in New York City. This new partnership is poised to take her career to even greater heights, allowing her to reach an even wider global audience.

With her unique sound and passion for cultural storytelling, Inessa’s music promises to inspire and move listeners for years to come. Her upcoming releases, In My Dreams I Fly and This is Love, will undoubtedly be another milestone in her ever-evolving musical journey.

About Inessa Danushevskaya (INESSA)

Inessa Danushevskaya is a Ukrainian-born singer, musician, and composer now based in the United States. She has won multiple international awards, including the People’s Choice Award at the Hollywood International Entertainment Competition and The Academia Award for best pop, hip hop, and funk songs. Known for her unique fusion of European soul and American rhythm, Inessa has performed and produced concerts that bring her personal and cultural story to life through music. She is currently signed to Bentley Records, continuing her mission to connect hearts through the universal language of music.

