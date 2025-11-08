Disney Expands Rollout of Redesigned Disney+ Interface Across the U.S.

Disney is extending the rollout of its redesigned Disney+ app to more users in the United States, introducing a new interface that aligns the platform more closely with competitors like Netflix. The refresh follows a price increase implemented in October for both of Disney+’s subscription tiers.

The update introduces a horizontal navigation bar that organizes content under new tabs: For You, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. The “For You” section draws on an upgraded recommendation algorithm that uses viewing history to offer personalized suggestions. The redesign also incorporates live TV integration via a dedicated tab in the vertical menu, bringing Disney’s streaming ecosystem closer to a single unified experience.

Outside the U.S., the rollout is being paired with the rebranding of Disney’s Star service to Hulu, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to consolidate its streaming assets. The new interface is part of Disney’s long-term plan to fully merge Hulu into Disney+ by 2026, streamlining access to its combined catalog.

While Hulu currently exists as a standalone tab within Disney+, the company intends for it to become one of many integrated content sources within the app. Disney is also preparing to merge Hulu + Live TV with sports streaming provider Fubo, a move that would establish a larger competitor to YouTube TV, with Disney holding a 70% stake in the new entity.

Industry observers note that Disney’s growing overlap with Google in the live-streaming sector may be contributing to the ongoing carriage dispute that has resulted in ABC and ESPN channels being unavailable on YouTube TV.

