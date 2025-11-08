DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Lifestyle Newsbreak

Disney Expands Rollout of Redesigned Disney+ Interface Across the U.S.

ByJolyen

Nov 8, 2025

Disney Expands Rollout of Redesigned Disney+ Interface Across the U.S.

Disney is extending the rollout of its redesigned Disney+ app to more users in the United States, introducing a new interface that aligns the platform more closely with competitors like Netflix. The refresh follows a price increase implemented in October for both of Disney+’s subscription tiers.

The update introduces a horizontal navigation bar that organizes content under new tabs: For You, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. The “For You” section draws on an upgraded recommendation algorithm that uses viewing history to offer personalized suggestions. The redesign also incorporates live TV integration via a dedicated tab in the vertical menu, bringing Disney’s streaming ecosystem closer to a single unified experience.

Outside the U.S., the rollout is being paired with the rebranding of Disney’s Star service to Hulu, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to consolidate its streaming assets. The new interface is part of Disney’s long-term plan to fully merge Hulu into Disney+ by 2026, streamlining access to its combined catalog.

While Hulu currently exists as a standalone tab within Disney+, the company intends for it to become one of many integrated content sources within the app. Disney is also preparing to merge Hulu + Live TV with sports streaming provider Fubo, a move that would establish a larger competitor to YouTube TV, with Disney holding a 70% stake in the new entity.

Industry observers note that Disney’s growing overlap with Google in the live-streaming sector may be contributing to the ongoing carriage dispute that has resulted in ABC and ESPN channels being unavailable on YouTube TV.

Featured image credits: appshunter.io via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Vines of Napa Launches Partnership Program to Bolster Local Tourism and Economic Growth
Nov 9, 2025 Ethan Lin
Hamail Ijaz Recognized as One of the Most Promising Young Visionary Entrepreneurs of 2025
Nov 8, 2025 Ethan Lin
Sule Hair Transplant Clinic Introduces Hybrid Sapphire FUE and DHI Method for More Natural Results
Nov 8, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801