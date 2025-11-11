DMR News

Safety Training Seminars Opens New CPR Certification School in Roseville, CA

ByEthan Lin

Nov 11, 2025

Safety Training Seminars proudly announces the opening of its newest CPR Certification School located at 805 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678. This modern training center offers comprehensive life-saving courses, including CPR, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and First Aid programs designed for healthcare professionals, first responders, and members of the public who want to be prepared in an emergency.

The new Roseville facility is part of Safety Training Seminars’ growing network of more than 75 training locations across Northern California. Each school is equipped with state-of-the-art manikins, voice-assisted feedback devices, and realistic training stations that help students master critical lifesaving skills through hands-on practice and real-time guidance.

“Our mission is to make CPR education convenient, accurate, and accessible to everyone,” said Laura Seidel, President of Safety Training Seminars. “Opening our Roseville school allows us to serve the local community, hospitals, and medical offices that need professional certification and same-day cards in a comfortable, high-quality learning environment.”

The Roseville location offers flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and small class sizes for personalized instruction. Courses meet the latest national guidelines and are taught by experienced, certified instructors committed to helping students gain the confidence to respond effectively in emergencies.

Safety Training Seminars continues to expand its presence throughout California, ensuring that individuals and medical professionals have access to high-quality emergency training close to home. With the addition of the Roseville center, the organization reaffirms its long-standing commitment to empowering communities with the skills and confidence to save lives.

