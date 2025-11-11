LLM.co Launches Custom Large Language Model Solutions Powered by Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2

LLM.co, a leading developer and integrator of private and hybrid large language models for enterprise clients, today announced the launch of new custom LLM solutions built on Moonshot AI’s recently released Kimi K2 foundation model.

The new offering allows organizations to deploy, fine-tune, and operate domain-specific models that leverage the trillion-parameter Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture behind Kimi K2. By combining the power of Kimi K2 with LLM.co’s secure, compliant deployment stack, enterprises can now integrate state-of-the-art AI directly within their existing systems—without sacrificing privacy, governance, or data control.

“Kimi K2 represents one of the most impressive open-architecture models available today,” said Nate Nead, Founder and CEO of LLM.co. “Our mission has always been to help organizations harness powerful AI in a way that’s both secure and self-sovereign. By offering Kimi K2 as a customizable foundation, we give enterprises access to cutting-edge intelligence while keeping their data and IP under their full control.”

Next-Generation Intelligence, Enterprise Ready

Developed by Moonshot AI, Kimi K2 is a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) model comprising roughly one trillion total parameters, with about 32 billion active per inference. It supports long-context windows exceeding 128,000 tokens, enabling complex reasoning across multi-document and multi-modal data sources.

Independent benchmarks show Kimi K2 performing competitively with leading proprietary systems such as GPT-4 and Claude 3 on tasks involving code generation, agentic AI reasoning, and document analysis.

LLM.co has selected Kimi K2 as the latest foundation for a handful of its custom enterprise AI deployments due to its combination of scalability, openness, and cost-performance efficiency.

“Kimi K2’s modular MoE design is ideal for enterprise integration,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales and Technical Lead at LLM.co. “We can activate only the specific expert layers needed for a client’s domain, achieving the precision of trillion-parameter models at the inference speed and cost efficiency of much smaller systems. That flexibility allows us to fine-tune high-performance AI models that are uniquely optimized for each customer’s workflow.”

From Chat to Customized Intelligence

LLM.co’s implementation goes far beyond simple prompt-engineering or generic chatbot deployment.

Each Kimi K2-based model is trained and fine-tuned on the client’s proprietary data, integrated into existing APIs and systems, and hosted in a private or hybrid environment that meets industry-specific compliance standards.

Key capabilities include:

Domain-specific fine-tuning and vector-database ingestion for RAG pipelines

and vector-database ingestion for RAG pipelines On-premises or hybrid-cloud deployment with complete data isolation

with complete data isolation Continuous monitoring and optimization via LLM.co’s MLOps infrastructure

via LLM.co’s MLOps infrastructure Tool-chain integration for multi-step, agentic automation

These solutions are already being adapted for sectors such as legal, finance, healthcare, real estate, and M&A advisory, where accuracy, context retention, and security are critical.

A Shift Toward Private and Open AI

The launch underscores a larger movement toward open-model adoption in enterprise AI.

As companies seek alternatives to closed systems, the combination of Kimi K2’s performance and LLM.co’s integration expertise provides a compelling path forward—delivering the capabilities of cutting-edge AI without vendor lock-in or opaque data handling.

“Enterprises no longer have to choose between innovation and control,” added Nead. “We’re proving that the most advanced AI can exist behind your own firewall.”

About LLM.co

LLM.co designs, deploys, and manages custom large language models for enterprises seeking secure, domain-specific AI solutions. From legal and finance to cybersecurity and healthcare, LLM.co integrates next-generation language intelligence into private, hybrid, and on-premises environments with full governance and compliance. LLM.co is a division of AI development services company, DEV.

About Moonshot AI

Moonshot AI is a research and development company behind the Kimi series of open large-language models, including Kimi K2, a next-generation Mixture-of-Experts model recognized for its reasoning, long-context processing, and agentic AI capabilities.