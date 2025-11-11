All Western Mortgage Announces New Credit Repair Program

Nick Lambrinatos Expands Mortgage Access Nationwide

All Western Mortgage, led by veteran mortgage professional and Scotsman Guide Top Originator Nick Lambrinatos, has announced the launch of a new in-house credit repair program alongside a major expansion of its Alternative Lending (Non-QM) division. The initiative is designed to open the doors of homeownership to borrowers who fall outside traditional lending guidelines, including self-employed professionals and gig-economy workers.

Lambrinatos, known in the industry as “The Mortgage Ninja,” brings over 18 years of lending expertise and a reputation for helping clients from diverse financial backgrounds secure financing solutions tailored to their needs. His leadership combines innovation and empathy to modernize the mortgage experience, ensuring accessibility, speed, and transparency for today’s borrowers.

“The world of work has changed,” said Lambrinatos. “People are building businesses, driving revenue, and thriving outside the old W-2 model, and the mortgage industry needs to keep up. Our Alternative Lending Channel is doing exactly that, helping self-employed and 1099 borrowers finally get the credit they deserve.”

Alternative Lending Channel Shows Rapid Growth

Under Lambrinatos’ guidance, All Western Mortgage’s Non-QM division has experienced a 300 percent year-over-year increase in demand. Programs such as Bank Statement, DSCR (Debt Service Coverage Ratio), Asset Depletion, and P&L-Only loans are allowing qualified borrowers to use alternative forms of income verification, creating flexible solutions that better reflect modern earning structures.

This rapid growth illustrates the rising appeal of Non-QM lending across the mortgage industry. As the economy continues to diversify, All Western Mortgage’s expansion demonstrates a clear response to the needs of entrepreneurs, independent contractors, and small business owners seeking access to fair and competitive lending options.

Industry-Exclusive Credit Repair Program

Coinciding with the Non-QM expansion, Lambrinatos has introduced a proprietary in-house credit repair service that can help clients become mortgage-ready in as little as four business days. This complimentary program has already become an industry standout, offering both borrowers and referral partners a unique advantage in today’s competitive housing market.

“Every client deserves a seat at the table,” Lambrinatos added. “Between our credit repair turnaround and our Non-QM expansion, we’re creating opportunities for people who were once told ‘no’ by traditional lenders. That’s what progress looks like.”

The credit repair platform assists clients by identifying and resolving inaccuracies, optimizing credit performance, and providing direct guidance to improve eligibility. This process not only enhances borrower readiness but also streamlines the approval process for real estate professionals working alongside the company.

A Comprehensive Suite of Mortgage Solutions

From purchase and refinance loans to debt consolidation and investment property financing, Lambrinatos and his team at All Western Mortgage provide a wide range of solutions that prioritize both efficiency and personalization. The company’s growing Non-QM and credit repair programs reflect a long-term commitment to helping families achieve sustainable financial stability.

Lambrinatos’ leadership continues to strengthen All Western Mortgage’s reputation as a trusted resource for borrowers seeking a data-driven, client-centered approach. His dedication to expanding credit access and developing creative financing pathways has made him one of the most respected figures in modern mortgage lending.

Borrowers and partners interested in learning more about these programs or beginning their loan journey can visit ApplyWithNiko.com or book a complimentary consultation through Calendly .

About Nick Lambrinatos

Nick Lambrinatos (NMLS #232295) is a nationally recognized mortgage professional and Scotsman Guide Top Originator with more than 18 years of experience in residential lending. Known as “The Mortgage Ninja,” he specializes in innovative mortgage solutions including Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo, and Non-QM programs. Through his leadership at All Western Mortgage, Lambrinatos continues to advance lending access for self-employed borrowers, entrepreneurs, and gig-economy professionals across the United States.

Media Contact

Nick Lambrinatos

All Western Mortgage

Email: NickL@allwestern.com

Website: ApplyWithNiko.com

