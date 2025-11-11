SEARCH.co Releases 2025 Information Technology & Software Market Research Report, Detailing Global Industry Benchmarks and AI-Driven Growth Trends

SEARCH.co, an AI-driven market data and research company, today announced the publication of its comprehensive Information Technology & Software Market Research Report (2025), offering a data-driven look at global IT spending trends, operational benchmarks, and growth forecasts across the technology landscape.

The new report analyzes the rapidly evolving IT and software ecosystem — from enterprise software and cloud computing to AI infrastructure and cybersecurity — with findings showing worldwide IT spending projected between $5.61 and $5.74 trillion in 2025, a year-over-year increase of nearly 9 to 10 percent.

“This report arrives at a pivotal inflection point for the global tech economy,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEARCH.co. “Enterprises and investors alike are navigating a landscape where enterprise AI transformation, data-center expansion, and software-as-a-service consolidation are rewriting the rules of competition. Our goal with this research is to give leaders the clarity they need to make smarter, faster, data-driven decisions.”

Key Findings from the Report

Global Spending: The IT and software market is on track to exceed $5.7 trillion in 2025 , driven by cloud migration, AI infrastructure build-outs, and vertical SaaS adoption.

The IT and software market is on track to exceed , driven by cloud migration, AI infrastructure build-outs, and vertical SaaS adoption. Growth Drivers: AI-enabled automation, M&A consolidation, and efficiency-focused capital allocation are among the primary growth catalysts.

AI-enabled automation, M&A consolidation, and efficiency-focused capital allocation are among the primary growth catalysts. Operational Benchmarks: Best-in-class SaaS organizations demonstrate daily deployment frequency, MTTR under 1 hour, and CAC payback periods of ≤ 12 months.

Best-in-class SaaS organizations demonstrate daily deployment frequency, MTTR under 1 hour, and CAC payback periods of ≤ 12 months. Buyer Behavior: Developer-led and self-serve purchasing now represent more than 60 percent of B2B software transactions.

Developer-led and self-serve purchasing now represent more than of B2B software transactions. Strategic Outlook: Organizations are prioritizing usage-based pricing, product-led growth, and AI-augmented customer service as competitive differentiators.

“SEARCH.co’s methodology combines quantitative benchmarks with qualitative insights from leaders across finance, marketing, and operations,” said Eric Lamanna, Vice President of Sales. “We’ve built this report not just for analysts — but for CMOs, CFOs, and COOs who need unified visibility into the levers driving both growth and profitability.”

The report also underscores the importance of AI-ready infrastructure and cross-functional collaboration between marketing and operations. With double-digit software growth expected through 2026, companies that integrate AI models into their data pipelines and marketing stacks stand to realize the highest ROI multiples.

“Technology companies are moving from experimentation to execution,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at SEARCH.co. “Our findings show that the winners in the next phase of digital transformation will be those who operationalize AI — embedding it across analytics, content, and customer experience — not just talk about it.”

Who Should Read the Report

The Information Technology & Software Market Research Report (2025) is designed for:

C-suite executives looking for actionable operational and financial benchmarks

looking for actionable operational and financial benchmarks Investors and private equity professionals analyzing deal activity in tech and SaaS

analyzing deal activity in tech and SaaS Marketing and operations leaders aligning KPIs with growth targets in the AI-driven economy

