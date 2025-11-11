Natural Desires Soap Company Recognized as Best Natural Soap Company in the U.S. for 2025

Award Recognition: Best Natural Soap Company in the U.S. 2025

In a recent announcement by Best of Best Reviews, Natural Desires Soap Company was celebrated as the Best Natural Soap Company in the United States for 2025 . This prestigious award highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to providing natural, chemical-free skincare solutions that effectively address a range of common skin concerns. The recognition underscores their role as leaders in the natural skincare industry and their focus on promoting healthier, happier skin through the use of whole botanicals, plant oils, and essential oils.

Nicole Boshell, founder of Natural Desires Soap Company, has long been a passionate advocate for toxin-free skincare. This award is a reflection of her dedication to crafting products that offer both efficacy and purity, with no harmful additives or chemicals. Her personal journey, marked by struggles with skin irritation, has been the driving force behind the creation of the company’s successful line of soaps, lotions, scrubs, and body butters.

A Commitment to Healthier Skin

Natural Desires Soap Company was founded with the goal of providing high-quality skincare solutions without the use of synthetic ingredients. Nicole, a herbalist and self-described “messy soap maker,” began crafting soaps and lotions as a response to her own skin issues. After discovering the harmful effects of toxic skincare products, she decided to take matters into her own hands, blending her knowledge of natural remedies with a passion for creating safe, nourishing alternatives.

The company’s products stand out for their focus on authenticity and purity. Every item, from soap to body butter, is made using only the finest natural ingredients, such as plant oils, clays, and essential oils, ensuring that each product is as safe as it is effective.

Customer Satisfaction That Speaks Volumes

The company’s focus on delivering high-quality products has garnered a loyal following. With over 80 glowing reviews and a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Google, Natural Desires Soap Company continues to thrive. Customers appreciate the attention to detail, the care infused into each product, and the dedication to providing effective skincare solutions that avoid harsh chemicals.

One satisfied customer, Tammy Bogart, shares, “I’ve been using Natural Desires soaps for years, and love them! My favorites are lemon honey soap and rose aloe. They suds up nicely, smell great, and don’t leave any kind of residue on my skin.”

A Unique Approach to Skin Health

Natural Desires Soap Company distinguishes itself by creating skincare products that not only promote health but also offer an indulgent experience. Their products are designed with self-care in mind, ensuring that every use feels like a nurturing ritual. By focusing on clean, sustainable ingredients, they provide a safe, natural alternative to mass-produced skincare products, which often contain harsh chemicals.

“We believe that what you put on your skin should be as healthy as what you put in your body,” says Nicole Boshell. “Our products are carefully crafted with love and intention, to provide a truly luxurious experience that nurtures your skin and soul.”

Previous Recognition: Best Specialty Shop Award

In addition to being named the Best Natural Soap Company, Natural Desires Soap Company was also awarded the Best Specialty Shop Award by Best of Bold City in 2025. This recognition highlights their success in the natural skincare space, emphasizing their consistent dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and sustainable practices. The Best Specialty Shop Award complements their recent achievement, further solidifying their reputation as a trusted leader in the natural skincare industry.

About Natural Desires Soap Company

Natural Desires Soap Company, founded by herbalist Nicole Boshell, specializes in creating handmade bath and body products using natural ingredients. The company’s product line includes soaps, lotions, scrubs, body butters, and oils, all free from harsh chemicals and artificial additives. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to make a significant impact on the natural skincare industry.

Media Contact:

Nicole Boshell

Founder, Natural Desires Soap Company

Email: naturaldesiressoapco@gmail.com

Website: www.naturaldesiressoapco.com

Instagram: @naturaldesiressoap

Facebook: Natural Desires Soap Company

TikTok: @naturaldesiressoap

YouTube: Natural Desires Soap Company

Linktree: Natural Desires Soap Co