YouTubers Move Beyond Ads: Creators Turn to Brands, Businesses, and Billion-Dollar Ventures

YouTube’s creator economy continues to grow, but many of its biggest stars are no longer relying on ads and sponsorships for income. As advertising policies shift and monetization becomes less predictable, creators are diversifying into businesses that can thrive independently of algorithms and brand deals.

According to YouTube, the platform’s creative ecosystem contributed over $55 billion to the U.S. GDP and supported 490,000 full-time jobs as of mid-2024. Yet, uncertainty over ad revenue and content eligibility has pushed creators to build more sustainable ventures. Increasingly, they are transforming from video personalities into multi-industry entrepreneurs.

MrBeast’s Expanding Empire

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast (442 million subscribers), leads this new generation of creator-entrepreneurs. His chocolate company Feastables, launched in 2022, has become more profitable than his YouTube content. The brand generated around $250 million in revenue and $20 million in profit in 2024, dwarfing his media business, which reportedly lost $80 million the same year.

Feastables started with the viral “MrBeast Bar,” which sold over 1 million units in its first 72 hours and earned $10 million in launch sales. The entrepreneur has since expanded into ventures including MrBeast Burger, Lunchly (a food brand co-founded with Logan Paul and KSI), a toy line called MrBeast Lab, and Viewstats, an analytics platform.

MrBeast has also hinted at launching a mobile network operator (MVNO) and filed trademarks for a financial and crypto app. Reports from The Times suggest he plans to open a theme park in Saudi Arabia, featuring attractions inspired by his viral challenges.

Emma Chamberlain’s Coffee Success

Emma Chamberlain (12 million subscribers) turned her online influence into Chamberlain Coffee, a lifestyle and beverage brand launched in 2019. Offering coffee, tea, and matcha products, it reached $20 million in revenue in 2023 and opened its first physical café in January 2025 after years of retail distribution through Target, Sprouts, and Walmart.

Despite earlier supply issues, the brand is projected to grow 50% year over year, hitting $33 million in revenue by 2025 and reaching profitability by 2026.

Logan and Jake Paul’s Commercial Ventures

Logan Paul (23.6 million subscribers) transitioned from YouTube fame to entrepreneurship and sports entertainment. His Prime energy drink, co-founded with KSI, surpassed $1.2 billion in sales in 2023 before facing regulatory challenges and cooling demand in the U.K. The influencer also built Maverick Apparel, which made $30–40 million in 2020.

His brother Jake Paul has diversified into venture capital through the Anti Fund, which has invested in companies such as OpenAI, Anduril, Ramp, and Cognition. He also runs W, a men’s grooming line, and Betr, a mobile betting platform.

Ryan’s World and the Power of Licensing

Ryan Kaji, the 13-year-old star of Ryan’s World (nearly 40 million subscribers), has turned his toy-review channel into a massive licensing empire. His branded toys, apparel, and merchandise generated over $250 million in retail sales in 2020, and his brand now spans a television series, mobile apps, and educational products.

Rosanna Pansino and the Culinary Creator Market

Rosanna Pansino (14.8 million subscribers), known for her Nerdy Nummies baking channel, has released multiple cookbooks and her own line of baking tools sold on Amazon and in major retailers. Other creators, such as Andrew Rea (Babish Cookware) and Rhett & Link (MishMash Cereal), have followed similar paths, turning their niche expertise into tangible consumer goods.

From Beauty Tutorials to Global Brands

Beauty creators have been among the earliest and most successful at building standalone businesses. Michelle Phan, one of YouTube’s original beauty influencers, co-founded Ipsy, a subscription cosmetics company, and launched EM Cosmetics. Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, has grown her brand into a global powerhouse reportedly generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually. After repurchasing a minority stake from TSG Consumer Partners in 2024, Kattan reaffirmed her control over the company’s direction.

Other beauty influencers, including Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook, have also turned their YouTube followings into profitable cosmetic brands.

From Channels to Companies

Across industries — from consumer goods to financial tech — YouTubers are building independent brands that reduce their exposure to ad revenue fluctuations. These ventures are often more profitable, scalable, and resilient than content monetization alone, signaling a shift in how digital creators define success.

