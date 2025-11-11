DMR News

Grid My Business Expands Platform with New Reports and Enhanced Local SEO Insights

ByEthan Lin

Nov 11, 2025

Grid My Business, the all-in-one local SEO platform, has released its latest round of updates featuring advanced reporting capabilities, improved data analysis, and workflow enhancements that help users save time and better understand their local search performance.

The updates introduce new reporting capabilities that provide deeper visibility and clearer presentation options. Businesses can now access enhanced reports that bring together performance, reviews, and citations in one place, with live shareable links that make client reporting faster and more transparent.

Notable upgrades include:

  • Live Shareable Reports that allow users to generate shareable links with interactive charts, trends, and downloadable PDFs without dashboard access
  • Business Profile Report that connects visibility, keyword, review, and competitor data in a single report
  • Competitor Analysis Report with side-by-side ranking comparisons, engagement insights, and visibility trends
  • Citation Report that identifies accurate, missing, or outdated listings to maintain a consistent local presence
  • Upgraded Review Analysis with detailed sentiment breakdowns across quality, service, value, experience, and trust
  • Bulk Import Citations for faster, more consistent directory updates through CSV uploads
  • Ranking Analysis that highlights performance drivers across competitors to reveal improvement opportunities 
  • And more

“Reporting accuracy and time efficiency are critical for businesses managing local SEO,” said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business. “These new updates help our users turn complex data into actionable insights that improve visibility and strengthen client communication.”

The release also includes several usability improvements, such as transferring business profiles between workspaces, scheduling keyword tracking by timezone, and opening scans in new tabs for smoother multitasking. These enhancements support both single-location businesses and agencies managing multiple clients at scale.

Businesses and agencies can explore the latest updates and features at https://gridmybusiness.com.

About Us: Grid My Business is a comprehensive local SEO platform that helps businesses and agencies manage Google Business Profiles, track rankings, analyze competitors, and automate key tasks. Its suite of tools includes geo-grid rank tracking, AI-powered reports, and citation management to improve visibility and performance in local search.

Contact Info:

Name: Mark Gan
Email: Send Email
Organization: Grid My Business
Website: https://gridmybusiness.com

