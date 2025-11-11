DMR News

DMDE Data Recovery Software Celebrates Over 2 Million Downloads and Launch of New Version 4.4.0

Nov 11, 2025

DMDE Data Recovery Software, leading reliable data recovery software, is happy to announce the celebration of achieving over 2 million user downloads and the launch of the software’s new 4.4.0 version.

Offering unlimited file recovery, the DMDE has been downloaded in over 160 countries and has become globally renowned as an advanced yet easy-to-use tool for restoring lost files, rebuilding damaged partitions, and cloning failing drives. The software’s latest version, 4.4.0, delivers expanded built-in signatures for RAW search functionality, adds file list export to HTML format (DMDE Professional Edition only), improves handling of I/O errors with selective skipping by error code, and introduces NTFS journal processing to recover additional data from recent operations.

Trusted by professionals but accessible to everyone, DMDE has been developed since 2006 by its permanent author, Dmitry Sidorov. Dedicated to creating easy and powerful software with universal reach, DMDE offers a clear, albeit minimalist, interface packed with a wide range of features, including disc cloning, advanced data recovery, partition recovery, RAID constructor, and hard drive recovery. In addition to reviews and recommendations by reputable technology websites such as TechRadar, Forbes Advisor, and Softpedia, reaching over 2 million user downloads showcases DMDE’s reputation as a powerful tool for data searching, editing, and recovery on disks.

“DMDE is a software designed to effectively recover lost data,” said a spokesperson for DMDE. “It retrieves files and folders swiftly and stores them in the user-defined location. It is an easy-to-use yet powerful tool that will assist both novice and experienced users in getting back lost files in just a few simple steps.”

Providing recovery up to 4000 files FOR FREE from a chosen directory, with an unlimited number of repetitions and batch recovery from only $20/year with no subscriptions, and no surprises, DMDE is an affordable option for users seeking reliable data recovery. The software is a powerful tool for data searching, editing, and recovery on disks. It is able to recover directory structures and files, even in complex cases, through the use of special algorithms when other software can’t help.

Some of the key advantages of DMDE include:

Cross-Platform and Portable: Works on Windows, macOS, Linux, and even DOS, no installation required.

Wide File-System Support: NTFS, exFAT, ReFS, FAT, ext2–4, btrfs, HFS+, APFS.

Advanced Features Made Simple: Full scan, raw search, disk editor, RAID constructor, cloning tools.

In addition to this catalogue of benefits and range of expanded features, DMDE’s new 4.4.0 version also offers users a selection of core improvements, such as enabled preview support for additional image (graphic) file types (Windows only) and improved extfs reconstruction when copies of superblocks with group descriptors are found, to provide a more streamlined and efficient process.

With 24/7 support (via email), fully portable software that requires no installation, and the option to work offline with its useful manual activation feature, DMDE offers a comprehensive solution for data recovery software.

DMDE Data Recovery Software encourages those interested in a reliable solution to restoring lost files to visit its website to download the new 4.4.0 version of the software for free today.

About DMDE Data Recovery Software

Developed since 2006 by its permanent author, Dmitry Sidorov, DMDE Data Recovery Software has earned a reputation as a reliable and effective solution, especially in complex data recovery situations. Accessible to both novices and professionals, DMDE Data Recovery Software delivers a clear, albeit minimalist, interface and software packed with a wide range of features at an affordable price.

To learn more about DMDE Data Recovery Software, please visit the website at https://dmdedatarecovery.com/.

https://dmdedatarecovery.com/

